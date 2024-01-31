News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Pankaj Tripathi Wants To Invite You To...

Pankaj Tripathi Wants To Invite You To...

By HITESH HARISINGHANI, AFSAR DAYATAR
January 31, 2024 15:29 IST
'Why not make plays more popular, so that people from all corners of society come and watch?'

IMAGE: Pankaj Tripathi is the Rang Doot or Festival Ambassador of this year's Bharat Rang Mahotsav. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

"There are 13 ways to express yourself while just using your neck. It was written 2,000 years ago but became viral only now because of memes," Pankaj Tripathi says, referring to a meme that showed his Kaleenbhaiya character from Mirzapur giving 9-10 emotions just by nodding.

Now, if you want to become an actor, you can learn from the best, as Tripathi himself hopes to spread awareness about how to become a stage performer.

"Why not make plays more popular, so that people from all corners of society come and watch? Because this is live art. The training that happens on the stage doesn't happen anywhere," the actor says.

 
Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

IMAGE: National School of Drama Director Chittaranjan Tripathi joins Pankaj Tripathi. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

If you need inspiration and guidance, February will be an important month for you.

The National School Of Drama is organising a theatre festival, the Bharat Rang Mahotsav, scheduled to take place between February 1 and 21 across 15 cities in the country.

The opening ceremony will be held at Mumbai's NCPA and the event will start with the play Humare Ram, starring NSD alumnus Ashutosh Rana.

The festival will feature over 150 performances, workshops, masterclasses and discussions.

This year's festival revolves around the theme Vaudhaiva Kutumbakam, Vande Bharangam, fostering global unity among thespians and artists.

 

 

IMAGE: Brigadier Sudhir Sawant, Smita Thackeray, Chittranjan Tripathy and Pankaj Tripathi. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Smita Thackeray's Mukti Foundation and Bharat Rang Mahotsav complete 25 years this year, and she comes forward to provide crucial support.

"Rangmanch se humme bachpan se tarluk tha, mujhe bahut ruchi thi. Yeh alag baat hai ki mujhe mauka nahin mila (I have been associated with theatre since childhood, and was always interested in it. But I never got an opportunity)," she says.

HITESH HARISINGHANI, AFSAR DAYATAR
