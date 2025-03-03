Oscars 2025: Kieran Culkin Wins

The 97th Annual Academy Awards are live at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Here's a quick look at the winners.

IMAGE: Kieran Culkin accepts the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for A Real Pain. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

Best Supporting Actor



Yura Borisov, Anora

WINNER - Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Best Picture



Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I'm Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Best Director

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

James Mangold, A Complete Unknown

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Best Lead Actor

Adrian Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Best Lead Actress

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here

Best Supporting Actress

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

IMAGE: Peter Straughan wins the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for Conclave. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

Best Adapted Screenplay

A Complete Unknown

WINNER - Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

IMAGE: Sean Baker accepts the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for Anora. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

Best Original Screenplay

WINNER - Anora

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

September 5

The Substance

Best Cinematography

The Brutalist

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Maria

Nosferatu

Best Live Action Short Film

Alien

Anuja

I’m Not a Robot

The Last Ranger

A Man Who Would Not Remain Silent

Best Animated Feature Film

WINNER - Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best Animated Short Film

Beautiful Men

WINNER - In the Shadow of the Cypress

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck!

IMAGE: Paul Tazewell wins the Oscar for Costume Design for Wicked. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

Best Costume Design

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

WINNER - Wicked

Best Original Score

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Sound

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Original Song

El Mal, Emilia Pérez

The Journey, The Six Triple Eight

Like a Bird, Sing Sing

Mi Camino, Emilia Pérez

Never Too Late, Elton John: Never Too Late

Best Documentary Feature

Black Box Diaries

No Other Land

Porcelain War

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat

Sugarcane

Best Documentary Short Subject

Death By Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Best Film Editing

Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

Best International Feature Film

I'm Still Here

The Girl With the Needle

Emilia Pérez

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Flow

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

A Different Man

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

WINNER - The Substance

Wicked

Best Production Design

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked

Best Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Dune: Part Two

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com