Oscars 2025: Kieran Culkin Wins

The 97th Annual Academy Awards are live at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Here's a quick look at the winners.
Best Supporting Actor
Yura Borisov, Anora
WINNER - Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Best Picture
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
I'm Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked
Best Director
Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
James Mangold, A Complete Unknown
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Best Lead Actor
Adrian Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Best Lead Actress
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here
Best Supporting Actress
Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Best Adapted Screenplay
A Complete Unknown
WINNER - Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing
Best Original Screenplay
WINNER - Anora
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
September 5
The Substance
Best Cinematography
The Brutalist
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Maria
Nosferatu
Best Live Action Short Film
Alien
Anuja
I’m Not a Robot
The Last Ranger
A Man Who Would Not Remain Silent
Best Animated Feature Film
WINNER - Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Best Animated Short Film
Beautiful Men
WINNER - In the Shadow of the Cypress
Magic Candies
Wander to Wonder
Yuck!
Best Costume Design
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
WINNER - Wicked
Best Original Score
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Best Sound
A Complete Unknown
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Best Original Song
El Mal, Emilia Pérez
The Journey, The Six Triple Eight
Like a Bird, Sing Sing
Mi Camino, Emilia Pérez
Never Too Late, Elton John: Never Too Late
Best Documentary Feature
Black Box Diaries
No Other Land
Porcelain War
Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat
Sugarcane
Best Documentary Short Subject
Death By Numbers
I Am Ready, Warden
Incident
Instruments of a Beating Heart
The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Best Film Editing
Anora
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
Best International Feature Film
I'm Still Here
The Girl With the Needle
Emilia Pérez
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Flow
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
A Different Man
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
WINNER - The Substance
Wicked
Best Production Design
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
Wicked
Best Visual Effects
Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Dune: Part Two
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wicked
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com