Halle Berry Makes Heads Turn At Oscars Red Carpet

The 97th Academy Awards are live in Hollywood, California, and the biggest stars are looking even more glamorous on the red carpet.

We bring you all the action, straight from the Dolby Theatre.

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/ Reuters

Halle Berry makes heads turn as she lights up the show with her sparkling Christian Siriano gown.

Photograph: Aude Guerrucci/ Reuters

Mindy Kaling shines like a star in her Oscar de la Renta halter-neck. She takes India to the Oscars, with her production, Anuja, which has got a nomination in the Best Live Action Short Film category.

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/ Reuters

Penelope Cruz looks like a dream in her halter-neck chiffon dress.

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/ Reuters

Adrian Brody gets a good luck kiss from his girlfriend Georgina Chapman, as he's up for a Best Actor nomination for his terrific work in The Brutalist.

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/ Reuters

Scarlett Johansson nails her look in a stunning blue velvet gown.