Halle Recreates Adrien's 2003 Oscar Kiss

IMAGE: Halle Berry kisses Adrien Brody at the Oscars. Photograph: Kind courtesy The Academy/ X

The ongoing 97th edition of The Academy Awards left fans of Adrien Brody and Halle Berry nostalgic.

Before the commencement of the ceremony, Halle Berry bumped into Brody and kissed him on camera, recreating the 2003 moment when Adrien had shared a passionate kiss with her on stage.

Brody famously kissed Halle when he accepted his Oscar for Roman Polanski's The Pianist from Halle, keeping with Oscars tradition in which the previous year's acting winners return to present the category for the opposite sex.

IMAGE: Adrien Brody kisses Halle Berry at the 2003 Oscars. Photograph: Mike Blake/ Reuters

Berry made history in 2002 when she took home the Best Actress Oscar for Monster's Ball, becoming the first Black actress to take home that trophy.

'If you're known by the company you keep, tonight's recipient of the Oscar for Best Performance by an Actor will be known as a major, major player,' Berry said before introducing the 2003 nominees.

After Berry announced Brody as the winner, the actor rushed onstage, embraced Berry and kissed her passionately for several seconds.

'I bet they didn't tell you that was in the gift bag,' he told Berry, who looked shocked as she wiped her lips.

This year, Brody is nominated for his performance as Hungarian-Jewish architect and Holocaust survivor Laszlo Toth in Brady Corbet's The Brutalist, and Halle was at hand to return the favour.