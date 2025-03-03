The Top 5 Kisses At The Oscars 2025

It's raining kisses at the 97th Academy Awards, and we'll get right down to it!
Timothee Chalamet keeps up his PDA with girlfriend Kylie Jenner, and they don't care if anyone's watching.
Kieran Culkin certainly deserves a kiss from his wife, Jazz Charton, as he bags his first Oscar.
Culkin has been a favourite in the Best Supporting Actor category, as he's been winning all the major awards for his performance in A Real Pain.
Adrien Brody loves a good kiss, whether it's from his girlfriend Georgina Chapman or...
... Halle Berry, making us all nostalgic again.
Sean Baker gets a kiss from his wife, Samantha Quan, as he wins the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for Anora.