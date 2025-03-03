HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
The Top 5 Kisses At The Oscars 2025

March 03, 2025 09:18 IST

It's raining kisses at the 97th Academy Awards, and we'll get right down to it!

Photograph: Carlos Barria/ Reuters

Timothee Chalamet keeps up his PDA with girlfriend Kylie Jenner, and they don't care if anyone's watching.

 

Photograph: Aude Guerrucci/ Reuters

Kieran Culkin certainly deserves a kiss from his wife, Jazz Charton, as he bags his first Oscar.

Culkin has been a favourite in the Best Supporting Actor category, as he's been winning all the major awards for his performance in A Real Pain.

 

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni / Reuters

Adrien Brody loves a good kiss, whether it's from his girlfriend Georgina Chapman or...

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy The Academy/ X

... Halle Berry, making us all nostalgic again.

 

Photograph: Carlos Barria/ Reuters

Sean Baker gets a kiss from his wife, Samantha Quan, as he wins the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for Anora.

