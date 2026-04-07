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Home  » Movies » Nushrratt, Sunny, Malaika Win BIG!

Nushrratt, Sunny, Malaika Win BIG!

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 07, 2026 14:44 IST

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There was an award for every actor at the ninth India 2030 Leadership Conclave 2026, held at the ITC Maratha, Mumbai.

Key Points

  • Sunny Leone won the Brand Builder of the Year (Lifestyle & Beauty) award.
  • Malaika Arora won the Dynamic Business & Entertainment Icon award.
  • Raashii Khanna won the Excellence Across Cinema award.
 

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt Bharuccha won the OTT Impactful Performer award.

Sunny Leone with Daniel Weber

Sunny Leone,, seen here with husband Daniel Weber, won the Brand Builder of the Year (Lifestyle & Beauty) award.

 

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill, looking very bold and beautiful, won the People's Choice Icon award.

 

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora won the Dynamic Business & Entertainment Icon award.

 

Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Kharbanda won the Breakthrough OTT Performance for the crime thriller web series, Rana Naidu 2.

 

Raashii Khanna

Raashii Khanna won the Excellence Across Cinema award.

 

Radhikka Madan

Radhikka Madan won the Breakthrough Performer of the Year award.

 

Ridhi Dogra

Ridhi Dogra won the Power Achiever (OTT) award.

 

Mona Singh

Mona Singh won the Versatility Icon (OTT) award.

 

Avneet Kaur

Avneet Kaur won the Gen Z Icon (Female) award.

 

Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu Maheshwari won the Gen Z Icon (Male) award.

 

Pragya Kapoor

Pragya Kapoor won the Purpose Driven Producer of the Year award.

 

Krishna Shroff

Krishna Shroff won the Digital Fitness Influencer award.

 

Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee won the Acting Virtuoso Award.

 

Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood won the Social Impact Leader of the Year award.

 

Boman Irani and Dino Morea

Boman Irani won the Change Maker of Indian Cinema award while Dino Morea wins the Wellness Icon of the Year award.

 

Amol Parasher

Amol Parasher won the OTT Disruptor of the Year award.

 

Nawazudin and Shora Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who won the Power Packed Performer Cinema award, with his pretty daughter Shora.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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