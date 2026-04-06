Aditya Dhar: 'Vikash Nowlakha Gave Dhurandhar Its Soul'

Director Aditya Dhar has publicly expressed immense gratitude for cinematographer Vikash Nowlakha's extraordinary contribution to the record-breaking success of Dhurandhar The Revenge, highlighting his artistic vision and unwavering dedication.

IMAGE: Akshaye Khanna with Vikash Nowlakha on the sets of Dhurandhar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditya Dhar/Instagram

Key Points Director Aditya Dhar lauded cinematographer Vikash Nowlakha for his pivotal role in the blockbuster success of Dhurandhar The Revenge.

Nowlakha joined the Dhurandhar team just days before shooting began, expressing a 30-year wait to work on such a film.

Nowlakha's genius is attributed to his 'soul in his gaze,' emotional intelligence, and ability to capture the 'feel' of a scene, giving life to every frame.

Dhurandhar The Revenge is breaking records at the box office, and its director Aditya Dhar remains grateful. He's especially grateful to the team who helped him make the blockbuster film, and in his latest post, he singles out cinematographer Vikash Nowlakha's contribution.

Besides the Dhurandhar movies, Nowlakha has worked in films like Lapaataa Ladies, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, and Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year.

The Visionary Behind the Lens

IMAGE: Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh and Vikash Nowlakha on the sets of Dhurandhar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditya Dhar/Instagram

Dhar writes about Nowlakha: 'Here’s to Vikash Nowlakha, the eye, the instinct, and the soul behind Dhurandhar.

'He was the last HOD to come on board Dhurandhar. Just a few days before we began. And knowing how deeply selective he is, that timing meant everything. It felt less like onboarding a cinematographer, and more like destiny quietly stepping in at the right moment.

'I still remember what he said after reading the script, 'I’ve waited 30 years to do a film like this. I’ll give my life to it.' And he meant every word. What followed was not just work, it was devotion.'

Have a look at Aditya Dhar's post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditya Dhar (@adityadharfilms)

Dedication Through Challenges

IMAGE: Vikash Nowlakha with R Madhavan on the sets of Dhurandhar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditya Dhar/Instagram

'Through impossible schedules, through chaos that often felt unmanageable, through shooting what was essentially two films in the time and cost of one Vikash stood at the center of it all, steady and relentless,' Dhar adds.

'Carrying the weight of the film quite literally on his shoulders, pushing through the burning heat of Amritsar and the harsh cold of Leh, he never once let the vision falter. But what makes Vikash truly rare is not just his endurance, it’s the soul in his gaze. His eye for detail, his emotional intelligence behind the lens, his ability to understand not just what a scene looks like, but what it feels like, that is where his genius lies.

'Every frame in Dhurandhar breathes because he allowed it to. He didn’t just capture moments, he gave them life. His inputs on set were never loud, but always precise. Always truthful. Always elevating the film.'

A Soulful Contribution

IMAGE: Aditya Dhar with Vikash Nowlakha on the sets of Dhurandhar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditya Dhar/Instagram

'There are many who shoot films. Vikash lived this one," Dhar writes.

'And in doing so, he has given Dhurandhar something that cannot be manufactured, a soul. I feel immense gratitude, respect, and affection for the artist he is, and the human being he brought into this journey. This film carries his imprint forever. And I know this is only the beginning, the stories we will tell together from here on will go even further, shine even brighter, and create something truly timeless.'

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Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff