Nushrratt Lets Her Eyes Do The Talking

Nushrratt Lets Her Eyes Do The Talking

By REDIFF MOVIES
June 27, 2024 08:54 IST
Radhikka promotes her film... Saiyami goes traditional... Aahana shares a memory...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

Up close with Nushrratt Bharuccha.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhikka Madan/Instagram

Radhikka Madan promotes her film Sarfira, co-starring Akshay Kumar, which releases on July 12.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiyami Kher/Instagram

Saiyami Kher goes traditional.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra shares a memory from the Igloo Village Sethan in Himachal Pradesh and writes, 'Take me back to the mountains.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

Samantha is holidaying in London.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manisha Koirala/Instagram

Manisha Koirala, who was in Chennai to receive the Sanskriti Kalashree award, writes, 'I really just want to be warm yellow light that pours over everyone I love.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram

Diljit Dosanjh takes Neeru Bajwa shoe-shopping in Amritsar ahead of the release of their film, Jatt & Juliet 3.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Riya Sen/Instagram

'Sequoia National Park is pure magic. Walking among the world's oldest, tallest trees, watching the sunset from Moro Rock as the moon rose, hiking through Crescent Meadow from my recurring dreams, spotting a bear with her cubs, and stargazing under California's darkest skies left me awestruck. My purpose was clear after hearing the story of the big bad bear,' writes Riya Sen.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle D'Souza/Instagram

Krystle D'Souza at a Japanese restaurant in Dubai.

