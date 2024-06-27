Nushrratt Lets Her Eyes Do The Talking

Radhikka promotes her film... Saiyami goes traditional... Aahana shares a memory...
Up close with Nushrratt Bharuccha.
Radhikka Madan promotes her film Sarfira, co-starring Akshay Kumar, which releases on July 12.
Saiyami Kher goes traditional.
Aahana Kumra shares a memory from the Igloo Village Sethan in Himachal Pradesh and writes, 'Take me back to the mountains.'
Samantha is holidaying in London.
Manisha Koirala, who was in Chennai to receive the Sanskriti Kalashree award, writes, 'I really just want to be warm yellow light that pours over everyone I love.'
Diljit Dosanjh takes Neeru Bajwa shoe-shopping in Amritsar ahead of the release of their film, Jatt & Juliet 3.
'Sequoia National Park is pure magic. Walking among the world's oldest, tallest trees, watching the sunset from Moro Rock as the moon rose, hiking through Crescent Meadow from my recurring dreams, spotting a bear with her cubs, and stargazing under California's darkest skies left me awestruck. My purpose was clear after hearing the story of the big bad bear,' writes Riya Sen.
Krystle D'Souza at a Japanese restaurant in Dubai.