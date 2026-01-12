HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Nupur Sanon Weds Stebin Ben

Source: ANI
January 12, 2026 17:14 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben/Instagram

Long-time couple Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben had a dreamy destination wedding in Udaipur, surrounded by their families and friends.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben/Instagram

Besides a Christian wedding, the couple also performed pheras in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony on Sunday.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben/Instagram

Before that was the lavish sangeet, Bollywood style.

Nupur's movie star sister Kriti Sanon led the thumkas, of course.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben/Instagram

Kriti was joined by her mum Geeta Sanon for the song Dil Tu Jaan Tu, followed by a high-energy performance by Kriti and her Arjun Patiala co-star Varun Sharma on the Lollipop song.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben/Instagram

Nupur walks down the aisle with her father Rahul Sanon.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben/Instagram

Stebin Ben is a popular playback singer, known for songs like Sahiba (Phillauri) and Thoda Thoda Pyaar.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kabir Bahia/Instagram

Kriti Sanon's rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia shares a picture with Mimi Producer Dinesh Vijan and Stree Director Amar Kaushik.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy arrives with husband Suraj Nambiar.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Grooving with the groom.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Rpy/Instagram

Disha Patani and Mouni take a selfie at the wedding.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

'Kriti is a hopeless romantic'
Kriti, Nupur Sanon Are Do Patti With A Difference!
Nupur Sanon Gets Her BIG BREAK!
'The hardest thing about acting is...'
Pics: Nupur Sanon stuns in a bridal avatar

