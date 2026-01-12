Nupur Sanon Weds Stebin Ben

Long-time couple Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben had a dreamy destination wedding in Udaipur, surrounded by their families and friends.
Besides a Christian wedding, the couple also performed pheras in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony on Sunday.
.
Before that was the lavish sangeet, Bollywood style.
Nupur's movie star sister Kriti Sanon led the thumkas, of course.
Kriti was joined by her mum Geeta Sanon for the song Dil Tu Jaan Tu, followed by a high-energy performance by Kriti and her Arjun Patiala co-star Varun Sharma on the Lollipop song.
Nupur walks down the aisle with her father Rahul Sanon.
Stebin Ben is a popular playback singer, known for songs like Sahiba (Phillauri) and Thoda Thoda Pyaar.
Kriti Sanon's rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia shares a picture with Mimi Producer Dinesh Vijan and Stree Director Amar Kaushik.
Mouni Roy arrives with husband Suraj Nambiar.
Grooving with the groom.
Disha Patani and Mouni take a selfie at the wedding.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff