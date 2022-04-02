Nupur Sanon Gets Her BIG BREAK!

It seems Nupur Sanon is following big sister Kriti Sanon's successful steps into showbiz.

Kriti had started her career with the Telugu thriller Nenokkadine, opposite Mahesh Babu, before she switched over to Bollywood with Heropanti.

Now, Nupur will make her acting debut with the Telugu action film Tiger Nageswara Rao, starring Ravi Teja.

IMAGE: Nupur first tried her hand with a music video with Akshay Kumar, Filhall.

Now, she's ready to hit the big time.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nupur Sanon/Instagram

IMAGE: Femina Miss India United Continents Gayatri Bhardwaj will join the project too.

Tiger Nageswara Rao will be directed by Vamsee and produced by Abhishek Agarwal, who earlier backed the superhit The Kashmir Files.

The film will go on the floors on April 2 in Hyderabad, and will be made in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gayatri Bhardwaj/Instagram