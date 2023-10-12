News
Rediff.com  » Movies » No, This Is Not Amitabh's New Role

No, This Is Not Amitabh's New Role

By REDIFF MOVIES
October 12, 2023 12:09 IST
Photograph: ANI Photo

After bringing in his 81st birthday with fans at midnight, Amitabh Bachchan stepped out in the afternoon once again to greet them.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

Fans thronged his home, Jalsa in Juhu, north west Mumbai, to meet the superstar and wish him. AB climbed on a podium and waved at everyone.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

Everyone takes pictures of the actor who retains a fan following like no other movie star in the universe.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

Mr B wore a silk kurta with a shawl, with chandan and teeka on his forehead.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

Meanwhile, members of the All Bengal Amitabh Bachchan Fans Association celebrated Mr Bachchan's 81st birthday in Kolkata with gusto.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

They had Amitabh posters and distributed cake.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

Fans gather outside a temple dedicated to the Big B in Kolkata.

REDIFF MOVIES
