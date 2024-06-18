News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Chandu Champion Gets Decent Weekend But...

Chandu Champion Gets Decent Weekend But...

By REDIFF BOX OFFICE CORRESPONDENT
June 18, 2024 13:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Kartik Aaryan in Chandu Champion.

Chandu Champion came with a lot of expectations.

Since the last few weeks has seen some sort of resurgence at the box office with Srikanth bringing audiences back in theatres, Mr & Mrs Mahi taking one of the best openings of the year and Munjya surprising everyone. It was felt that Chandu Champion will carry forward the momentum and take a good opening.

Ideally, a double digit opening would have set the film well.

But the opening wasn't anywhere close to expectations with only Rs 5.40 crore (Rs 54 million) coming in.

 

Word-of-mouth has been in favour of the film and that reflects in the four-day extended weekend numbers, which have come to Rs 30.12 crore (Rs 301.2 million).

Though this is lesser than what one had expected since Monday was a partial holiday due to Eid, when compared to how the film had opened on Friday, this is still better.

Still, collections of Rs 40 crore to Rs 50 crore (Rs 400 million to Rs 500 million) would have been ideal for the film's extended weekend.

The Kartik Aaryan-starrer will now aim for stability in the week ahead.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF BOX OFFICE CORRESPONDENT
COMMENT
Print this article
Chandu Champion Review
Chandu Champion Review
'Chandu Champion Action Not Item Number'
'Chandu Champion Action Not Item Number'
'Kartik Threw Vanity Out Of The Window'
'Kartik Threw Vanity Out Of The Window'
India AI mission to be priority for telecom ministry
India AI mission to be priority for telecom ministry
Kota Factory's Urvi Has Dhamakedar Style
Kota Factory's Urvi Has Dhamakedar Style
SEE: Babar, Shaheen Hug For Eid
SEE: Babar, Shaheen Hug For Eid
Price hike, capex moderation key Bharti Airtel stock
Price hike, capex moderation key Bharti Airtel stock

More like this

What Left Kartik Teary Eyed?

What Left Kartik Teary Eyed?

'This Is The Toughest Role Of My Career'

'This Is The Toughest Role Of My Career'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances