Chandu Champion Gets Decent Weekend But...

IMAGE: Kartik Aaryan in Chandu Champion.

Chandu Champion came with a lot of expectations.

Since the last few weeks has seen some sort of resurgence at the box office with Srikanth bringing audiences back in theatres, Mr & Mrs Mahi taking one of the best openings of the year and Munjya surprising everyone. It was felt that Chandu Champion will carry forward the momentum and take a good opening.

Ideally, a double digit opening would have set the film well.

But the opening wasn't anywhere close to expectations with only Rs 5.40 crore (Rs 54 million) coming in.

Word-of-mouth has been in favour of the film and that reflects in the four-day extended weekend numbers, which have come to Rs 30.12 crore (Rs 301.2 million).

Though this is lesser than what one had expected since Monday was a partial holiday due to Eid, when compared to how the film had opened on Friday, this is still better.

Still, collections of Rs 40 crore to Rs 50 crore (Rs 400 million to Rs 500 million) would have been ideal for the film's extended weekend.

The Kartik Aaryan-starrer will now aim for stability in the week ahead.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.