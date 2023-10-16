No Dhak Dhak At Box Office

IMAGE: Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh and Pankaj Tripathi in Fukrey 3.

It was an eventful weekend for Bollywood as the box office saw a different kind of trend, as compared to the traditional ways when collections keep going up from Friday to Sunday.

This time, the collections were the best on Friday due to National Cinema Day.

It dipped on Saturday due to the India-Pakistan World Cup 2023 match.

On Sunday, there was an upswing again, though the collections were much lower than Friday.

That said, the films that still ended up doing some sort of business were the previous releases like Mission Raniganj, Fukrey 3 and Jawan while the new releases barely made a mark.

IMAGE: Sanjana Sanghi, Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Dia Mirza in Dhak Dhak.

Dhak Dhak, starring Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ratna Pathak Shah and Sanjana Sanghi, got an apology of a release, so much so that even Producer Taapsee Pannu rued the fact that there was hardly any promotion or marketing done by the studio involved. The trailer was unveiled merely three days before the release.

It got a sparse release and didn't make any noise in theatres.

There was practically zero awareness around its arrival and that reflected in the measly collections that came in.

On Friday, there were still some footfalls, but Saturday and Sunday were quiet, as a result of which the weekend numbers stayed under the 1 crore (Rs 10 million) mark.

IMAGE: Dhanay Seth in Guthlee Ladoo.

The other new releases -- Guthlee Ladoo, Darran Chhoo and Bhagwan Bharose -- barely made any mark too.

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar in Mission Raniganj.

The previous releases, meanwhile, saw a spike in collections on National Cinema Day.

Fukrey 3 was the best of the lot as it collected Rs 5.10 crore (Rs 51 million).

Mission Raniganj came close with Rs 5 crore (Rs 50 million), as audiences finally watched the Akshay Kumar starrer.

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is still on fire despite limited screens and shows, and collected Rs 4.80 crore (Rs 48 million).

Between these three films, almost Rs 15 crore (Rs 150 million) came in on Friday, which is a huge number.

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan.

The collections fell on the weekend.

Mission Raniganj currently stands at Rs 26 crore* (Rs 260 million). This should have the total in its opening weekend, not after 10 days. One hopes it gets its audience during its OTT release.

Fukrey 3 has now crossed the Rs 90 crore (Rs 900 million) mark.

Jawan has secured the biggest sixth weekend of all times with collections crossing Rs 10 crore (Rs 100 million). The overall collections of the Atlee directorial has reached Rs 638 crore (Rs 6.38 billion).

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.