Your OTT Date With Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise doing wild stunts. Jamie Foxx donning the hat of a legal eagle. A phone that transports you back in time. Prelude to Halloween. And much, much more.

There's a crazy lot to watch on OTT this week.

Sukanya Verma gives us her recommendations.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Where to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Fighting a formidable enemy before he lays his hand on a deadly weapon of mass destruction forms Ethan Hunt's latest mission showcasing Tom Cruise's daredevilry to the nines.

Sultan of Delhi

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Hindi

Tahir Raj Bhasin slips into the titular avatar for the period gangster drama about a man's ambitions and ascent into Delhi's underworld scene.

The Burial

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones show off their excellent form in the legal drama based on a true story wherein a sharp lawyer saves his client's family funeral business from corporate usurping.

Lessons in Chemistry

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

Based on a novel of the same name by Bonnie Garmus, the Brie Larson-led eight-part series chronicles a 1960s scientist's stint as host of a cooking show on television reaching out to women over food and feminism.

Passages

Where to watch? Mubi

Language: French (with subtitles)

The complicated, messy face of modern love is explored with ruthless honesty and humour in Ira Sachs' critically acclaimed romance drama.

A Thousand and One

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: English

Grand Jury Prize winner at the Sundance Film Festival, A Thousand and One looks at a gutsy mother's decision to kidnap her six year old from foster care and live life on their own terms in New York City.

Taxi Driver 2

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Revenge is just a cab ride away in the bigger and better second season of Taxi Driver where a secret taxi service does all the justice-seeking for you.

Past Lives

Where to watch? Lionsgate Play

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

One of the most acclaimed international feature films of the year, Celine Song's Past Lives examines the intimate bond shared between two childhood friends when they reconnect years later over one fateful week.

Mark Antony

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

A time travel phone acts as the exciting plot device in Adhik Ravichandran's sci-fi masala starring Vishal and S J Suryah.

Phantom

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Set in 1933, against the backdrop of Japan's colonisation of Korea, the action-packed spy drama revolves around five suspects and the identity of a mysterious anti-Japanese spy dubbed the 'Ghost.'

Goosebumps

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

Goosebumps -- the popular horror novels for kids by R L Stines -- form the inspiration for the 10-part TV series about five high-schoolers encountering supernatural forces while bumping into the skeletons in their parents' closets from their teenage years.

The Fall of the House of Usher

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Halloween is nearing and fans of horror have much to rejoice as Mike Flanagan adapts Edgar Allan Poe's work of the same name for the gothic miniseries about heirs forced to confront the deadly consequences of their ancestor's actions.

The Conference

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Swedish (with subtitles)

Some more horror for you. Public sector employees engaged in a blame game find worse things to worry about when confronted by a mysterious figure on a killer spree.

Half Love Half Arranged

Where to watch? Amazon MiniTV

Language: Hindi

A pair of 30 year olds navigate the arranged marriage format only to learn a thing or two of love.

Prema Vimanam

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

Prema Vimanam is what happens when a couple planning to elope to Dubai crosses paths with a pair of kids dreaming of boarding their first flight.

Awareness

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Spanish (with subtitles)

A teenager possessing a special ability to create illusions in another's mind on the run from power mongers wanting to exploit it for their advantage in this Spanish science fiction thriller.

A Good Day to be a Dog

Where to watch? Viki

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

In this K-Drama fantasy series, a girl turns into a dog every time she kisses a guy and the only man who can break her curse is petrified of pooches.

The Equalizer 3

Where to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Antoine Fuqua's The Equaliser returns for its third and final instalment of Denzel Washington's badass vigilante. And this time, he's taking on the Italian mafia.

Kofuku

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: Hindi

Adah Sharma and Jatin Sarna play strangers from different worlds discovering a connection against the mountains of Mussoorie in Sumit Suresh Kumar's 19-minutes short.