Sushmita Gets Very, Very Dangerous

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Sushmita Sen takes centrestage in Aarya 3.

Sushmita Sen returns with the third season of her popular Web series Aarya, and this time, she promises her titular character will be very different from how she's been earlier.

"In Season 2, people complained that why didn't she come a don? Why didn't she act like a don? Well, this is that season," Sushmita says, adding, "She's a woman who is unapologetic about the seat she sits on and I find her to be very, very dangerous this season."

Directed by Ram Madhvani, Aarya 3 will start streaming from November 3, 16 days before her 48th birthday on November 19.

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com and Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com bring back moments from the show's trailer launch.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: After playing a woman on the run, trying to protect her children, Sushmita's Aarya comes into her own in Season 3 and sets her own rules.

In 2024, Sushmita will complete 30 years in the industry.

Has she ever felt that her potential was never tapped in the initial days, and it's only now that film-makers are waking up to her talent?

"Yes, I should complain, but I haven't figured out who I should complain about. The fact that people in the industry did not recognise my potential is a very small thing. The big thing is that next year, I will complete 30 years in the industry. I was 18 years old when I was put on a stage and that was the first time, I met the people of my country, my identity. Now, 30 years later, whatever I have done, people have stood by me. The same industry that I left at prime time for eight years has welcomed me back with such love."

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Sushmita Sen with Pratyaksh Panwar, who plays her son in the show, and Sikander Kher, who plays Daulat, Sushmita's trusted aide.

Is Sushmita just as protective about her children in real life as she is in Aarya?

"All of us actors do not forget our realities, we bring them with us. So the protectiveness of Aarya, my children have seen a lot in Sushmita. Firstly, I'm a mother, and that too, a mother of two daughters. So I have never left them alone in life," she answers.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Sushmita Sen with Ila Arun.

Sushmita and Ila Arun play on opposite sides in Aarya, but in real life, their bond runs deep.

"Yeh Maa Hai!" Sushmita exclaims.

"Hamara rishta bahut lamba aur purana hai," Ila adds, and shares more about their friendship.

Will Sikander Kher's Daulat ever retire? The actor answers with a grin.