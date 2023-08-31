'Never thought I'd be playing a spy'

'We are blessed to be working at a time like this because we get to satisfy hunger by playing diverse roles.'

Photographs: Kind courtesy Mohit Raina/Instagram

After a successful stint on television, Mohit Raina seamlessly transitioned from small screen to big.

The actor struck gold with OTT where his performances in shows like Kaafir, Bhaukaal, and Mumbai Diaries 26/11 were lauded.

Ahead of his next Web series The Freelancer, in which Mohit plays the titular role, he tells Mayur Sanap/Rediff.com, "You have seen films and shows like this internationally, but being a part of it was a far-fetched dream. OTT has made it true for me."

What got you excited about The Freelancer?

I didn't have one reason.

Neeraj Pandey is making a series, and he wants you to be a part of it.

There's so much adrenaline rush in the series.

All of us have been a fan of these thrilling concepts during our time. All of us have watched movies, where action heroes and spies would do these action sequences.

I've been a huge fan of this genre starting from The Bourne series to Argo.

When a maker like Neeraj sir, who has done such a great job in his movies, wants you to be a part of something like this, you jump in blindly. I said yes to this project without knowing the script.

What did you learn from Neeraj Pandey?

He's a genius. I just surrendered myself to him.

I've learned from him that clarity of thoughts is very necessary. And you have to believe in the magic of the moment.

He is someone who doesn't want his actors to prepare a lot.

As an actor, we have a tendency to overthink at times or over plan.

He says don't overthink because that spoils it.

He believes in the magic of now and that magic is visible in the trailer. It will be visible when you see the series.

The action looks sleek in the trailer. How challenging was it to shoot these scenes?

We shot this series entirely in Morocco for 50 days.

When you're shooting in a different country, you cannot plan a lot of things.

There are a lot of outdoors, and the terrain is very different.

It's a story which is based on the ground, and not in interiors. You cannot do a lot of planning when you're working on such a concept.

We had a stunt coordinator, a French guy named Jeremy, who has worked in a lot of international films. He got a different flavour to the series. A lot of action is planned by him.

The credit goes to him and Neeraj sir.

IMAGE: Mohit with Anupam Kher, who is also part of The Freelancer.

Some of your best work happens to be on OTT, be it Kafir or Mumbai Diaries. Do you think digital has given you a better canvas as an actor?

Not only to me, OTT is a revelation for every actor as well as for technical people.

For everybody who's associated with it, it has generated a lot of employment and given opportunity to actors who have craved for good roles.

We are blessed to be working at a time like this because we get to satisfy the hunger by playing diverse roles.

I never thought I would be playing a spy or be a part of a series like The Freelancer.

You have seen films and shows like this internationally, but being a part of it was a far-fetched dream.

OTT has made it true for me.

How does the long-form storytelling on OTT enhance your performance?

The writing is brilliant in OTT. Writers get an opportunity to make sure that the character they are writing on paper is believable, has gone through all the emotions, and it's someone who people can relate to.

It is very rarely that you might see someone who is over-the-top.

When you play as someone who's written so beautifully, as an actor, it gives you a challenge and an adrenaline rush to portray all those emotions in one story.

In TV, you get drained.

In films, the emotions are limited because it's a 90 minute or a two hour story.

When it comes to this format, you have roughly six hours. The director also gets enough time to focus on each character.

As an actor, you buckle up and do your best.

Are there any challenges in this profession that you find particularly difficult?

I don't think there are any challenges.

Your intent has to be right.

You have to work hard.

You have to be true to your craft.

If you follow these things, everyone gets an opportunity.

Yes, you have to make a lot of sacrifices. You might be away from your family for a long time. You will be crucified and get judged by everyone.

But that's okay.

What you're getting in in return is something that everybody craves for.

Lastly, what's the update on season two of Mumbai Diaries?

We have completed its shooting long back. I think it will be out soon. It is bigger and more exciting this time around.