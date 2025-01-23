HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Black Warrant's Zahan-Rahul Face Off

Black Warrant's Zahan-Rahul Face Off

By SAMEENA RAZZAQ
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 23, 2025 15:07 IST

x

'I hope to serve stories and characters to the best of my ability.'

IMAGE: Zahan Kapoor and Anurag Thakur on the sets of Black Warrant. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vikramaditya Motwane/Instagram

Netflix's latest Web series Black Warrant is getting rave reviews, and a large part of the credit goes to its fine actors.

Zahan Kapoor plays Sunil Gupta, an rookie jailor pitted against odds, trying to challenge a corrupt, ruthless system.

Rahul Bhat is his superior Rajesh Tomar, who feels the pressure as he has to balance the power structures of the gangster prisoners, as well as maintain order in the prison.

Created by Vikramaditya Motwane and Satyanshu Singh, the seven episode series chronicles the inner workings of India's notorious prison, Tihar Jail.

Zahan and Rahut discuss the show, and tell Rediff.com Contributor Sameena Razzaq, "Every jailor may have started like Sunil Gupta and ends up like Rajesh Tomar."

 

The series is so successful already. How do you feel?

 

IMAGE: Zahan Kapoor on the sets of Black Warrant. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vikramaditya Motwane/Instagram

The series is based on the book, Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer, written by Sunil Gupta himself. What aspects of Gupta's life and tenure intrigues the most?

Zahan: His dedication and how he kept his spirit of compassion and honesty intact.

Rahul: It is so amazing to know a person who has spent 35 years in a jail and met so many characters, murderers, rapists, all kinds of people and yet, he is not judgemental.

 

IMAGE: Rahul Bhat in Black Warrant.

After Faraaz, this is Zahan's second outing and once again, he has delivered a meaningful performance. How is his making his career choices?

 

IMAGE: Zahan Kapoor in Black Warrant.

Director Vikramaditya Motwane feels Zahan has the best of his grandfather Shashi Kapoor while Alia Bhatt is all heart for Zahan's performance. What does this feedback mean to him?

 

IMAGE: Zahan Kapoor and Rahul Bhat in Black Warrant.

The intensity of Rahul Bhat's DSP Rajesh Tomar is a complete contrast to Gupta's mild character. What are the most interesting facets of the dynamics between Gupta and Tomar's characters?

 

Be it Kennedy, Ugly, Section 375 or Black Warrant, Rahul Bhat has successfully reinvented himself every time. Is this the best phase of his career?

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SAMEENA RAZZAQ
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Black Warrant Review
Black Warrant Review
Drowning In A Sea Of Entertainment
Drowning In A Sea Of Entertainment
Why Ram Gopal Varma Was Ashamed After Watching Satya
Why Ram Gopal Varma Was Ashamed After Watching Satya
The 'Alien' Who's Made A Tiger Film
The 'Alien' Who's Made A Tiger Film
'Attack On Saif Is A Wake-Up Call'
'Attack On Saif Is A Wake-Up Call'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Facts About The Roshans

webstory image 2

5 Warm Pie Recipes For Pie Day

webstory image 3

The Girl Who's More Popular Than Shah Rukh Khan

VIDEOS

Junaid reveals 'Loveyapa' co-star Khushi's 'annoying' habit5:02

Junaid reveals 'Loveyapa' co-star Khushi's 'annoying' habit

Aerial view of LA fire damage show aftermath of California blazes0:47

Aerial view of LA fire damage show aftermath of...

Indian Army displays firepower prowess at Exercise Topchi in Nashik0:39

Indian Army displays firepower prowess at Exercise Topchi...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD