Black Warrant's Zahan-Rahul Face Off

'I hope to serve stories and characters to the best of my ability.'

IMAGE: Zahan Kapoor and Anurag Thakur on the sets of Black Warrant. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vikramaditya Motwane/Instagram

Netflix's latest Web series Black Warrant is getting rave reviews, and a large part of the credit goes to its fine actors.

Zahan Kapoor plays Sunil Gupta, an rookie jailor pitted against odds, trying to challenge a corrupt, ruthless system.

Rahul Bhat is his superior Rajesh Tomar, who feels the pressure as he has to balance the power structures of the gangster prisoners, as well as maintain order in the prison.

Created by Vikramaditya Motwane and Satyanshu Singh, the seven episode series chronicles the inner workings of India's notorious prison, Tihar Jail.

Zahan and Rahut discuss the show, and tell Rediff.com Contributor Sameena Razzaq, "Every jailor may have started like Sunil Gupta and ends up like Rajesh Tomar."

The series is so successful already. How do you feel?

IMAGE: Zahan Kapoor on the sets of Black Warrant. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vikramaditya Motwane/Instagram

The series is based on the book, Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer, written by Sunil Gupta himself. What aspects of Gupta's life and tenure intrigues the most?

Zahan: His dedication and how he kept his spirit of compassion and honesty intact.

Rahul: It is so amazing to know a person who has spent 35 years in a jail and met so many characters, murderers, rapists, all kinds of people and yet, he is not judgemental.

IMAGE: Rahul Bhat in Black Warrant.

After Faraaz, this is Zahan's second outing and once again, he has delivered a meaningful performance. How is his making his career choices?

IMAGE: Zahan Kapoor in Black Warrant.

Director Vikramaditya Motwane feels Zahan has the best of his grandfather Shashi Kapoor while Alia Bhatt is all heart for Zahan's performance. What does this feedback mean to him?

IMAGE: Zahan Kapoor and Rahul Bhat in Black Warrant.

The intensity of Rahul Bhat's DSP Rajesh Tomar is a complete contrast to Gupta's mild character. What are the most interesting facets of the dynamics between Gupta and Tomar's characters?

Be it Kennedy, Ugly, Section 375 or Black Warrant, Rahul Bhat has successfully reinvented himself every time. Is this the best phase of his career?