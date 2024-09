Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi brought in her 44th birthday on August 27 in the Maldives, and Neha shares some pictures.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

Neha's daughter Mehr dresses up like a mermaid.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

The couple's son Guriq with his grandparents Manpinder and Pradeep Singh Dhupia.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

Neha takes a selfie with her mum.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

Basking in the sun.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

Wearing cool shades.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

A much needed hug at the end of the day.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

Stealing a moment.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

Beach time.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com