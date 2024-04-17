News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Shriya's Silver Reminder

Shriya's Silver Reminder

By REDIFF MOVIES
April 17, 2024 10:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Tabu looks elegant...Manushi glams up...Pooja unwinds in Kashmir...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

Shriya Saran looked like a diva at an awards ceremony.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

'You deserve to be in the presence of those who feel like sunlight. Tag your sunlight,' says Urvashi Rautela.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhikka Madan/Instagram

Director Homi Adajania captures a stunning picture of his Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo actor Radhikka Madan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raima Sen/Instagram

Raima Sen says hello!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tabu/Instagram

Tabu goes for gold.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Make way for Manushi Chhillar.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Gor/Instagram

Pooja Gor unwinds at the Dal Lake in Kashmir.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divya Khossla/Instagram

Divya Khossla gets the perfect opportunity to 'When ur flight is delayed but u hv time for the pics.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
How Celebs Are Chilling THIS Summer
How Celebs Are Chilling THIS Summer
'They'd say act like your sister!'
'They'd say act like your sister!'
Who Looks Gorgeous Without Make-Up? VOTE!
Who Looks Gorgeous Without Make-Up? VOTE!
A Tragedy On The Jhelum
A Tragedy On The Jhelum
How To Prevent Terror On The High Seas
How To Prevent Terror On The High Seas
Avoid...: US on Modi's 'ghar me ghus kar' remark
Avoid...: US on Modi's 'ghar me ghus kar' remark
Iyer's bowling decisions questioned after KKR's loss
Iyer's bowling decisions questioned after KKR's loss

More like this

'Chamkila wouldn't have been possible...'

'Chamkila wouldn't have been possible...'

Will Salman Move Out Of Galaxy Apartments?

Will Salman Move Out Of Galaxy Apartments?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances