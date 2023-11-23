News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Naga Chaitanya Ready With OTT Debut

Naga Chaitanya Ready With OTT Debut

By SUBHASH K JHA
November 23, 2023 15:30 IST
Telugu star Naga Chaitanya is as excited as a schoolboy on his first day in school about his OTT debut in Director Vikram Kumar's Dhootha to stream on Amazon Prime Video from December 1.

Dhootha which means 'The Messenger', is a fast-paced thriller with a unique blend of unpredictability and supernatural elements that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats, while they try to guess what happens next in the protagonist Sagar's life.

Unable to comprehend the reason and sequence of the gruesome accidents, Sagar's past transgressions come back to haunt not only him but also everyone he knows and loves, as he is compelled to introspect and think about the consequences of his actions.

 

Says Chaitanya, "The unique concept of the series complemented by the experience of working with Vikram and the entire team has been extremely fulfilling and enriching for me as an actor, and I am thrilled to be making my streaming debut with a series as intriguing and distinct as Dhootha."

"With a character as layered as Sagar's in such a poignant story, I reckoned that I would be stepping out of my comfort zone and challenging myself in a way I haven't done before."

What really fascinated Chaitanya was the story's relatability.

"While it is a fictional story, Dhootha is thought-provoking, as it makes the audience rethink choices and decisions from their own life. And I am confident that my fans as well as ardent followers of the thriller genre will be on their toes as they watch and enjoy the series."

SUBHASH K JHA
