News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Mrunal-Mouni's Day Out At The Movies

Mrunal-Mouni's Day Out At The Movies

By REDIFF MOVIES
April 18, 2024 16:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Film folk attended a special screening of this week's release, Do Aur Do Pyaar, starring Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy.

Mrunal Thakur's summer fashion wins hearts.

 

Vidya Balan joins Bollywood's number love.

 

Shriya Saran twirls for the media.

 

Mouni Roy has a release this week too, in Dibakar Banerjee's Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2.

 

Radhikka Madan.

 

Prachi Desai's new murder mystery Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar releases on ZEE5 this week.

 

Kartik Aaryan arrives with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Director Anees Bazmee.

 

Fardeen Khan makes a comeback in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix series, Heeramandi, on May 1.

 

Bhagyashree with her children, Abhimanyu Dassani and Avantika Dassani.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
It's All About Loving Numbers!
It's All About Loving Numbers!
'They'd say act like your sister!'
'They'd say act like your sister!'
'Chamkila wouldn't have been possible...'
'Chamkila wouldn't have been possible...'
Kerala woman on ship seized by Iran returns home
Kerala woman on ship seized by Iran returns home
Sensex tanks 455 points dragged by bank stocks
Sensex tanks 455 points dragged by bank stocks
Would love to play Test against Pakistan, says Rohit
Would love to play Test against Pakistan, says Rohit
T20 World Cup: Australian Law appointed US head coach
T20 World Cup: Australian Law appointed US head coach

More like this

Who Looks Gorgeous Without Make-Up? VOTE!

Who Looks Gorgeous Without Make-Up? VOTE!

Scoop: Was Prince Andrew Really Guilty?

Scoop: Was Prince Andrew Really Guilty?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances