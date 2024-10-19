News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Movies » Mouni's Goa Diaries

Mouni's Goa Diaries

By REDIFF MOVIES
October 19, 2024 13:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Urvashi performs in Turkey... Ananya is 'happier than ever'... Mithila gets touristy...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy takes a break in Goa.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Urvashi Rautela performs in Turkey and writes, 'Another unforgettable memory made performing all my blockbuster hits in the beautiful city of #Istanbul, #Turkey.

'It was an absolute honor to connect with my incredible Turkish fans your love and energy made this experience truly special. Thank you for the warm welcome, Istanbul! Until we meet again. Amazing custom by Turkish Designer: Arya Moda.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday is 'happier than ever' at the Serengeti National Park, Tanzania.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Angira Dhar/Instagram

Angira Dhar feasts on apples in Kashmir.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde enjoys the beach life in Sri Lanka.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

Mithila Palkar tours Rome.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aamna Sharif/Instagram

Aamna Sharif enjoys time in Paris.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Barkha Bisht/Instagram

Barkha Bisht tells us: 'Take vacations... I can always make money... But u can't always make memories!!'

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Women On Top On OTT This Week
Women On Top On OTT This Week
Is Mrunal Doing An Audrey?
Is Mrunal Doing An Audrey?
'They Can Easily Arrest You'
'They Can Easily Arrest You'
Karwa Chauth Vrat Recipes
Karwa Chauth Vrat Recipes
Salute, Rishabh, For Your Grit
Salute, Rishabh, For Your Grit
5 accused sought Rs 50 lakh to kill Siddique, but...
5 accused sought Rs 50 lakh to kill Siddique, but...
Sarfaraz: '2024 Version Of Javed Miandad'
Sarfaraz: '2024 Version Of Javed Miandad'

More like this

What Next For Cannes Winner Payal Kapadia?

What Next For Cannes Winner Payal Kapadia?

Colour Bollywood Is Rocking These Days

Colour Bollywood Is Rocking These Days

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances