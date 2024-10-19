Mouni's Goa Diaries

Urvashi performs in Turkey... Ananya is 'happier than ever'... Mithila gets touristy...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy takes a break in Goa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Urvashi Rautela performs in Turkey and writes, 'Another unforgettable memory made performing all my blockbuster hits in the beautiful city of #Istanbul, #Turkey.

'It was an absolute honor to connect with my incredible Turkish fans your love and energy made this experience truly special. Thank you for the warm welcome, Istanbul! Until we meet again. Amazing custom by Turkish Designer: Arya Moda.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday is 'happier than ever' at the Serengeti National Park, Tanzania.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Angira Dhar/Instagram

Angira Dhar feasts on apples in Kashmir.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde enjoys the beach life in Sri Lanka.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

Mithila Palkar tours Rome.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aamna Sharif/Instagram

Aamna Sharif enjoys time in Paris.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Barkha Bisht/Instagram

Barkha Bisht tells us: 'Take vacations... I can always make money... But u can't always make memories!!'

