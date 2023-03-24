All That Breathes, Pathaan On OTT

Shah Rukh Khan's box office juggernaut and other specials on the OTT menu this week.

Sukanya Verma gives us her OTT recommendations for the week.

Pathaan

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

After smashing all-time box office records, Shah Rukh Khan's action-packed entry into the YRF spy universe, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, unleashes its magic on the streaming space.

All That Breathes

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Hindi

It may have lost the Best Documentary Oscar to Navalny, but Shaunak Sen's stunning commentary on climate change and environmental concerns through the efforts of two brothers in Delhi continues to win acclaim world over.

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Heist meets hijack in this chaotic slice-of-crime led by Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal.

Kanjoos Makhichoos

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

Kunal Kemmu flexes his comic chops in this adaptation of the Gujarati play Sajan Re Jhooth Mat Bolo about a miser saving up to send his dad on a pilgrimage. Except when have things ever gone as planned?

Sengalam

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

A troika of brothers' bloody revenge spree and the search to pick a perfect town chairman collide in ZEE5's new Web series.

Succession Season 4

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

Fans of Succession are all agog as its fourth and final season about a ruthless media tycoon and his family readies to go on air.

Purusha Pretham

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

The curious case of missing corpses and a daredevil cop unravels in the mysterious workings of Director Krishand's devious thriller.

High & Low: The Worst X

Language: Japanese (with subtitles)

In the second movie of the High & Low series, the brawling delinquents from high school are back for yet another adrenalin-pumping, action-packed edition.

Lucky Hank

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: English

Richard Russo's humorous novel Straight Men gets the OTT treatment in the eight episode series about a chair at an underfunded institution's English department caught in a mid-life crisis.

Poovan

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

An insomniac's struggle to sleep is further aggravated after a rooster next door enters the picture.

Hunter

Where to watch? Amazon Mini TV

Language: Hindi

Suniel Shetty's macho cop goes back and forth inside Mumbai's hell holes in pursuit of a missing woman.