Ready For Shilpa Shetty's Gangsta Film?

What are the stars working on?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shety/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty looks unrecognisable in her new Kannada film, KD: The Devil.

KD is directed by Prem, know for his gangster film, Kariya.

The period action film is said to be based on events that took place in Bengaluru in the '70s.

Dhruva Sarja plays a gangster in the film, which co-stars V Ravichandran and Sanjay Dutt.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditya Roy Kapur/Instagram

After thrilling everyone in The Night Manager, Aditya Roy Kapur moves on to a murder mystery, Gumrah. ARK plays a murder suspect and has a double role.

Mrunal Thakur and Ronit Roy play the cops.

Directed by Vardhan Ketkar, the film will release on April 7.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

We have been waiting for news on the Telugu rom-com Kushi, and the release date is now out. The Vijay Deverakonda-Samantha movie is written and directed by Shiva Nirvana.

It releases on September 1.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday makes her debut in a Web series, Call Me Bae, opposite Varun Dhawan.

It tells the story of Bae, played by Ananya, a billionaire fashionista, who is disowned by her family after a scandal.

For the first time in her life, she has to fend for herself. In the process, she discovers who she really is.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar/Instagram

Akshay Kumar is ready with the remake of the 2020 Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, for which Suriya won a Best Actor National Award.

Sudha Kongara, who directed the original, helms the Hindi version too.

The yet-untitled film co-stars Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal, and releases on September 1.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raai Laxmi/Instagram

Raai Laxmi starts shooting for T S Suresh Babu's Malayalam thriller DNA and informs us: 'My next one in Malayalam titled #DNA after ages I have always been welcomed with so much love and warmth here ! U guys always make me feel home and special thanks to all my lovely fans muahhh need ur best wishes.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aparshakti Khurana/Instagram

Vikramaditya Motwane gives us a new Web series, Jubilee, which tells 'a tale from the golden age of Indian cinema about everything between budding aspirations and glamorous stardom'.

It stars Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aparshakti Khurana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta, Nandish Sandhu and Ram Kapoor.

The 10-episode drama will stream on Amazon Prime Video from April 7.