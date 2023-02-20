BAFTAs: Cate Blanchett, Austin Butler Win

BAFTAs 2023 saw a swish set of Hollywood on the red carpet, as they came up to make their presence felt, and in some cases, collect their awards.

Held at the Royal Festival Hall, London, here's a quick recap of the power evening.

Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

Austin Butler bags yet another award to his collection.

The actor is a favourite to win the Oscar too, for his portrayal of Elvis Presley.

Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

Cate Blanchett wins Best Actress for Tar, where she plays a complicated orchestra conductor.

Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

The Banshees Of Inisherin bagged BAFTAs including Best Supporting Actor for Kerry Condon.

Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell missed their Best Supporting Actor and Best Actor trophies respectively for Banshees but it picked up an award for...

Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

...Irish actor Barry Keoghan for the Best Supporting Actor.

The film, directed by Martin McDonagh, also took home awards for Outstanding British Film and Original Screenplay.

Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

But the biggest winner of the night was the German film, All Quiet on the Western Front, which won Best Film for Producer Malte Grunert, centre, Best Director for Edward Berger, right, Adapted Screenplay, Editing, Cinematography for James Friend, left, Original Score and Hair and Make-up.

Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

Emma Mackey, known for her coming-of-age series Sex Education, bags the Rising Star award.

Photograph: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The BAFTAs saw a touch of royalty, as Catherine, princess of Wales and Prince William, prince of Wales, attended the show and mingled with the guests.

Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

Catherine Zeta-Jones, always a show-stopper.

Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

We didn't see Priyanka Chopra at the BAFTAs, but sister-in-law Sophie Turner puts up star-studded show.