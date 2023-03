A screening of Sharmila Tagore-Manoj Bajpayee's film Gulmohar saw quite a few special guests.

Mrunal Thakur's Plus One for the evening is...

Younger brother Dhaval Thakur.

Tisca Chopra.

Arbaaz Khan.

Anshula Kapoor.

Manoj Bajpayee welcomes Mira Nair along with Talat Aziz.

Babil Khan with his mum Sutapa Sikdar and Manoj with his wife Neha.

Karan Tacker.