Meet Bipasha-Karan's Daughter, Devi

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover gave the world a glimpse of their baby girl, Devi, on social media.

Bips also gave her 'recipe for making a sweet baby angel':

1) Quarter cup of you

2) Quarter cup of me

3) Half cup of Ma’s blessings and love

4) Topped up with magic & awesomeness

5) 3 drops of rainbow essence, angel dust, unicorn sparkles and all things divine.

6) Seasoning: cuteness and yumminess as per taste

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

Now, that makes one adorable baby!

Bipasha and Karan welcomed their daughter on November 12.