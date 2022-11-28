Meet Bipasha-Karan's Daughter, Devi

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover gave the world a glimpse of their baby girl, Devi, on social media.
Bips also gave her 'recipe for making a sweet baby angel':
1) Quarter cup of you
2) Quarter cup of me
3) Half cup of Ma’s blessings and love
4) Topped up with magic & awesomeness
5) 3 drops of rainbow essence, angel dust, unicorn sparkles and all things divine.
6) Seasoning: cuteness and yumminess as per taste
Now, that makes one adorable baby!
Bipasha and Karan welcomed their daughter on November 12.