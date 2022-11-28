News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Meet Bipasha-Karan's Daughter, Devi

Meet Bipasha-Karan's Daughter, Devi

By Rediff Movies
November 28, 2022 11:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover gave the world a glimpse of their baby girl, Devi, on social media.

Bips also gave her 'recipe for making a sweet baby angel':

1) Quarter cup of you
2) Quarter cup of me
3) Half cup of Ma’s blessings and love
4) Topped up with magic & awesomeness
5) 3 drops of rainbow essence, angel dust, unicorn sparkles and all things divine.
6) Seasoning: cuteness and yumminess as per taste

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

Now, that makes one adorable baby!

Bipasha and Karan welcomed their daughter on November 12.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
How Bipasha and Karan fell in love
How Bipasha and Karan fell in love
Celeb-inspired Maternity Styles
Celeb-inspired Maternity Styles
Alia-Ranbir Name Their Baby Girl
Alia-Ranbir Name Their Baby Girl
'Actors like Vikram Gokhale are rare'
'Actors like Vikram Gokhale are rare'
PIX: What Lewandowski Gifted A Saudi Fan
PIX: What Lewandowski Gifted A Saudi Fan
PIX: Germany stay alive after crucial draw vs Spain
PIX: Germany stay alive after crucial draw vs Spain
Queen Of Va Va Vroom Shahana
Queen Of Va Va Vroom Shahana

More like this

Bipasha's Colourful Maternity Style

Bipasha's Colourful Maternity Style

Karan's Ode To Fatherhood: My most precious dream

Karan's Ode To Fatherhood: My most precious dream

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances