Life, Death, Romance On OTT This Week

Stories of life, death, survival and stalkers dominate the OTT scene this week. Sukanya Verma lists everything you can watch.

Perfect Days

Where to watch? Mubi

Language: Japanese (with subtitles)

The routine and rhythm of a Tokyo toilet cleaner's everyday life becomes a thing of magic and marvel under the genius of Director Wim Wenders and his sublime hero, Kōji Yakusho.

Amar Singh Chamkila

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Punjabi, Hindi (with subtitles)

Imtiaz Ali's vibrant musical captures the controversial life and untimely death of Punjabi singer duo Amar Singh Chamkila and wife Amarjot in a heartfelt biopic.

Blood Free

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

When the CEO of an AI company uses technology to produce meat in a lab, the ensuing uproar forces her to hire a mysterious bodyguard for her safety. Except things get curiouser and curiouser.

Fallout

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

In the eight-episode series inspired by a popular post-apocalyptic video game, Fallout revolves around the adventurous existence of bunker-residing survivors dealing with surface level threats.

Premalu

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

Opposites attract in Hyderabad as Premalu's charming rom-com of reality versus expectations unravels between a slacker and idealist.

Adrishyam -- The Invisible Heroes

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Hindi

Eijaz Khan and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya play undercover spies juggling between domestic drama and duties towards desh, all in a day's work.

Rebel

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Bullies make life hell for a Tamil student in an 1980s Kerala college until he decides to resist them, setting the stage for Rebel's regional politics.

Anthracite

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: French (with subtitles)

The murky mystery around a mountain town in the French Alps comes to light after the mysterious disappearance of a reporter across a daughter's search for her missing father.

Om Bheem Bush

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

Treasure hunt goes awry in a village haunted by black magic as three scientists find out to their dismay in Om Bheem Bush's horror comedy.

Baby Reindeer

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

A struggling comedian and his hellish experiences around a mentally unstable stalker are chronicled in seven tense episodes of Baby Reindeer.

Girls State

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

What if teenage girls ran the country? Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine entertain the thought and experiment around the same in their documentary, Girls State.

Midsummer Night

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Norwegian (with subtitles)

Secrets and Scandinavian midsummers collide as bombshells are dropped in the five-part limited series.

Franklin

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

Michael Douglas portrays scientist and diplomat Benjamin Franklin across his secret mission in France for the cause of American independence.

Gaami

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

An amnesiac ascetic embarks on a journey to the Himalayas to find a mystical cure for his haphephobia: Fear of touch.

Joram

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Devashish Makhija's tormenting thriller about an immigrant tribal on the run with his infant daughter, facing charges for a crime he did not commit comes alive in Manoj Bajpayee's haunting performance.