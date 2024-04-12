Bollywood's Eid Looks Cuter This Year

Film folk posted moments from their Eid celebrations.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Saif Ali Khan twins with son Taimur, as they join the ladies, Soha, Saba and Kareena, for their Eid celebrations.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjeeda Sheikh/Instagram

Sanjeeda Sheikh takes a break from her celebrations to post an adorable picture with daughter Ayra Ali.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiran Rao/Instagram

Kiran Rao and son Azad Rao Khan celebrate Eid along with...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiran Rao/Instagram

...Aamir Khan, his mother Zeenat Hussain and sisters Nikhat and Farhat Khan.

Watch how the other Khan superstars celebrated Eid.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

'Eid Mubarak Doston Prayers for peace and good wishes for all. Wearing a beautifully handcrafted lucknowi kurta set that my dear friends @therichachadha @alifazal9 gifted me for Eid. @ehaabcouture well done! The fit, the softness of the fabric and the legacy of handcraft made it the perfect outfit for Eid,' writes Dia Mirza, sharing a picture with son Avyaan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sushmita Sen/Instagram

Sushmita Sen sends out a 'collective Eid hug' with daughters Renee and Alisah.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Richa Chadha/Instagram

Richa Chadha aces yet another festive look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha turns into an 'Eid ka chand.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zareen Khan/Instagram

Zareen Khan dresses up for the occasion.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra attends Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah's Eid party and tells us, 'हवा को खुशबू मुबारक, फिजा को मौसम मुबारक, दिलों को प्यार मुबारक, आपको हमारी तरफ से ईद मुबारक. The best annual Eid lunch with my @motleyproductions family! Thank you @naseeruddin49 sir and Ratna ma'am for the most finger licking meal! Tummy and hearts and full.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

Sophie Choudry sends out her best wishes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasika Dugal/Instagram

Rasika Dugalshares her learnings this Eid:

- Always focus on the food; 5 kebabs are better than 1

- Your third bowl of sevaiya is more important than a photo (and tastier than the first two bowls )

- Food coma conversations are the best

- It's too tough to get everyone to agree on which is the best group photo (apologies in advance ladies!)

Eid Mubarak everyone. May you have plenty and savour every bit Thank you @anushakay @vijaykrishnaacharyaofficial @seherkacharyaa @suhanikhanacharya for the pyaar and the many new senses that have been discovered with this meal.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker/Instagram

Swara Bhasker shares her Eid morning with husband Fahad Ahmad and daughter Raabiyaa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ali Zafar/Instagram

Ali Zafar and wife Ayesha Fazli send out Eid greetings.