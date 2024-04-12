How Salman, SRK, Aamir Celebrated Eid

Like every year, fans gathered outside Salman Khan's Galaxy apartment and Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat -- both in the same Bandra neighbourhood -- for a glimpse of the superstars on the occasion of Eid.
Salman, dressed in a white pathani suit, waved to fans from his balcony. His father Salim Khan stayed by his side, as well as their security.
Shah Rukh was also dressed in white for the occasion, and waved at fans from his terrace.
Watch Salman and Shah Rukh greet fans in this video
Shah Rukh's younger son AbRam also waved to fans.
The crowds came in such big numbers that the Mumbai police had to deploy batons to control the mob.
Salman never misses a chance to make Eid special for his fans. He announced his new film Sikandar, which will be directed by A R Murugadoss.
Revealing the film's title on Instagram, Salman wrote, 'Iss Eid Bade Miyan Chote Miyan aur Maidaan ko dekho aur agli Eid Sikandar se aa kar Milo. Wish u all Eid Mubarak!'
How well have Salman's Eid releases fared? Please click here to find out.
Eid celebrations outside Aamir Khan's home were more personal, as the actor stepped out with his sons, Junaid and Azad.
Aamir distributed sweets to the media and...
...posed for pictures.
Watch Aamir and his sons in this video.