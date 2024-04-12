News
Rediff.com  » Movies » How Salman, SRK, Aamir Celebrated Eid

How Salman, SRK, Aamir Celebrated Eid

Source: ANI
April 12, 2024 11:30 IST
Like every year, fans gathered outside Salman Khan's Galaxy apartment and Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat -- both in the same Bandra neighbourhood -- for a glimpse of the superstars on the occasion of Eid.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Salman, dressed in a white pathani suit, waved to fans from his balcony. His father Salim Khan stayed by his side, as well as their security.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

Shah Rukh was also dressed in white for the occasion, and waved at fans from his terrace.

Watch Salman and Shah Rukh greet fans in this video

 

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

Shah Rukh's younger son AbRam also waved to fans.

<> 

Photograph: ANI Photo

The crowds came in such big numbers that the Mumbai police had to deploy batons to control the mob.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

Salman never misses a chance to make Eid special for his fans. He announced his new film Sikandar, which will be directed by A R Murugadoss.

Revealing the film's title on Instagram, Salman wrote, 'Iss Eid Bade Miyan Chote Miyan aur Maidaan ko dekho aur agli Eid Sikandar se aa kar Milo. Wish u all Eid Mubarak!'

How well have Salman's Eid releases fared? Please click here to find out.

 

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

Eid celebrations outside Aamir Khan's home were more personal, as the actor stepped out with his sons, Junaid and Azad.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

Aamir distributed sweets to the media and...

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

...posed for pictures.

Watch Aamir and his sons in this video.

 

