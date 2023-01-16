News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Mamta Mohandas Is 'Losing Colour'

Mamta Mohandas Is 'Losing Colour'

By REDIFF MOVIES
January 16, 2023 15:07 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mamta Mohandas/Instagram

Mamta Mohandas says she has been diagnosed with the autoimmune disease Vitiligo, which causes loss of skin colour in patches.

Sharing some pictures from a resort in Athirappilly, Kerala, the actress writes, 'Dear, I embrace you now like I have never before. So Spotted, I'm losing color...

'I rise even before you every morning, to see you glimmer your first ray through the haze. Give me all you've got for I will be indebted, here on out and forever by your grace. #color #autoimmunedisease #autoimmune #vitiligo #sunday #spotlight #imperfection #nomakeup #nofilter #embracethejourney #healing #healyourself'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mamta Mohandas/Instagram

Mamta is a cancer survivor, and has battled Hodgkin lymphoma since 2010.

In April 2013, she had a relapse and underwent treatment in Los Angeles.

From all of us at Rediff Movies our best to Mamta for a complete and swift recovery.

REDIFF MOVIES
