Mamta Kulkarni Gets Into Trouble Again

IMAGE: Mamta Kulkarni with Kinnar Akhada President Laxmi Narayan Tripathi at the Mahakumbh. Photograph: ANI Photo

Rishi Ajay Das, the founder of the Kinnar Akhada, has expelled both Mamta Kulkarni and Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi from the Akhada.

The decision comes in the wake of the controversial appointment of the former actor as Mahamandaleshwar.

Tripathi had allegedly appointed Kulkarni without the founder's consent, an act that sparked considerable outrage.

According to a press release issued on January 30, Rishi Ajay Das noted, 'As the founder of Kinnar Akhada, I am hereby relieving Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi from his position as Acharya Mahamandaleshwar of the Kinnar Akhada, effective immediately.

'His appointment was made with the goal of promoting religious activities and uplifting the transgender community, but he has deviated from these responsibilities.'

Photograph: ANI Photo

The controversy revolves around an agreement Tripathi entered into with the Juna Akhada in 2019, which Ajay Das claims was allegedly done without his approval. He further alleged that the contract between the two akhadas was legally invalid due to the lack of his consent and signature.

Das also accused Tripathi of undermining the tenets of the Kinnar Akhada by allowing Mamta Kulkarni to join and take on the prestigious role of Mahamandaleshwar despite her past.

Das explained that Mamta Kulkarni's appointment was particularly concerning because of her history.

'By giving such a person the title of Mahamandaleshwar, what kind of guru are you offering to Sanatan Dharma? This is a question of ethics,' he wrote.

The founder emphasised that this appointment was not only unethical but also a betrayal of the Akhada's religious values.

IMAGE: Mamta Kulkarni performs pind daan at the Triveni Sangam during the Mahakumbh. Photograph: ANI Photo

The expulsion of both individuals has ignited debates within the spiritual community, with the President of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, Mahant Ravindra Puri, speaking out in support of Tripathi and Kulkarni.

Puri challenged the legitimacy of Ajay Das's decision, saying, 'I want to ask, who is he (Rishi Ajay Das) to expel Laxmi Narayan Tripathi?'

He reiterated that both Tripathi and Kulkarni would continue their roles within the Akhada and participate in the upcoming Amrit Snan.

The controversy over Mamta Kulkarni's appointment as Mahamandaleshwar began when Acharya Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi publicly announced the decision during the Maha Kumbh Mela.

IMAGE: Mamta Kulkarni with Ashok Saraf, Ranjeet and Amrish Puri in Karan Arjun. Photograph: ANI Photo

Mamta Kulkarni had stepped away from the limelight in the early 2000s. She returned to India recently and was granted the position of Mahamandaleshwar by Tripathi.

Kathavachak Jagatguru Himangi Sakhi Maa had earlier raised concerns over Kulkarni's appointment, questioning her credibility.

"Mamta Kulkarni has been made Mahamandaleshwar for publicity. Society knows her past very well," Himangi Sakhi said in a conversation with ANI.