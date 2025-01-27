'Society Knows Mamta Kulkarni's Past'

'Suddenly, she arrives in India, participates in the Maha Kumbh and is given the position of Mahamandleshwar.'

'This needs investigation.'

IMAGE: Mamta Kulkarni with Kinnar Akhada President Laxmi Narayan Tripathi at the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. Photographs: ANI Photo

Jagatguru Himangi Sakhi Maa has spoken out against Mamta Kulkarni, the former Bollywood actress, being appointed Mahamandleshwar of the Kinnar Akhada during the Maha Kumbh.

Speaking to ANI, Himangi Sakhi questioned the credibility of the appointment, citing Kulkarni's past controversies.

IMAGE: Mamta Kulkarni addresses a media conference as she joins the Kinnar Akhada alongside Akhada President Laxmi Narayan Tripathi in Prayagraj.

"Mamta Kulkarni has been made Mahamandleshwar by the Kinnar Akhada for publicity. Society knows her past very well. Suddenly, she arrives in India, participates in the Maha Kumbh and is given the position of Mahamandleshwar. This needs investigation," Himangi Sakhi told ANI.

IMAGE: Laxmi Narayan Tripathi and Mamta Kulkarni in Prayagraj.

"By giving such a person the title of Mahamandleshwar, what kind of guru are you offering to Sanatan Dharma? This is a question of ethics. Someone who isn't worthy of being called a guru is being made one," Himangi Sakhi added.

IMAGE: Mamta Kulkarni performs pind daan at the Triveni Sangam during the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj.

On Friday, January 25, Mamta Kulkarni performed pind daan at the Sangham Ghat in Prayagraj.

Speaking to ANI, Kulkarni said, "This was the order of Mahadev, Maha Kaali. This was the order of my guru. They chose this day. I didn't do anything."

IMAGE: Mamta Kulkarni becomes the Mahamandleshwar of the Kinnar Akhara during the Maha Kumbh Mela. Photograph: ANI Photo

"Kinnar Akhara is going to make Mamta Kulkarni a Mahamandleshwar," Akhara President Laxmi Narayan Tripathi had then said.

"She has been named Shri Yamai Mamta Nandgiri. She has been in touch with the Kinnar Akhara and me for the last one-and-a-half years."

IMAGE: Laxmi Narayan Tripathi and Mamta Kulkarni.

"She is allowed to perform the character of any devotional figure if she wants as we do not prohibit anyone from performing their art," Tripathi said.

Mamta Kulkarni gained fame in the 1990s with her performances in hit films like Karan Arjun and Baazi and has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan during her career.

In the early 2000s, she stepped away from Bollywood and moved abroad, leading a life away from the limelight.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com