Why Rakul Can't Stop Smiling!

Bollywood stars are all set to bring in the New Year from exotic locations.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh is 'Smiling towards 2023 .. bring it on' from Phuket, Thailand.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif take a selfie in Rajasthan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram

Yami Gautam, who is wearing a 'head-scarf styled with so much love by my pretty mummy,' sends us this picture from Himachal Pradesh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

'I have found my soulmate,' says Sayani Gupta from Zurich, Switzerland.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Emraan Hashmi/Instagram

Where is Emraan Hashmi holidaying?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tillotama Shome/Instagram

Tillotama Shome shares picture from Nagaland and writes, 'A strangely peaceful afternoon at the Kohima war cemetery.

'Despite being located in the heart of Kohima, it was so quiet here.

'Read the messages on the tombstones, spoke to the flowers, did not speak to the young couples in all stages of an embrace.

'Wore a beautiful handknit sweater from @studio.baraf that takes me straight to our days in Kashmir.

'Next, to the cathedral.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shirley Setia/Instagram

'Sunshine on my mind,' says Shirley Setia from Phuket, Thailand.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram

Surbhi Jyoti enjoys winter in New Jersey.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manav Kaul/Instagram

While Manav Kaul seems mesmerised by the first snowfall in Kashmir.