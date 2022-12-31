Why Rakul Can't Stop Smiling!

Bollywood stars are all set to bring in the New Year from exotic locations.
Rakul Singh is 'Smiling towards 2023 .. bring it on' from Phuket, Thailand.
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif take a selfie in Rajasthan.
Yami Gautam, who is wearing a 'head-scarf styled with so much love by my pretty mummy,' sends us this picture from Himachal Pradesh.
'I have found my soulmate,' says Sayani Gupta from Zurich, Switzerland.
Where is Emraan Hashmi holidaying?
Tillotama Shome shares picture from Nagaland and writes, 'A strangely peaceful afternoon at the Kohima war cemetery.
'Despite being located in the heart of Kohima, it was so quiet here.
'Read the messages on the tombstones, spoke to the flowers, did not speak to the young couples in all stages of an embrace.
'Wore a beautiful handknit sweater from @studio.baraf that takes me straight to our days in Kashmir.
'Next, to the cathedral.'
'Sunshine on my mind,' says Shirley Setia from Phuket, Thailand.
Surbhi Jyoti enjoys winter in New Jersey.
While Manav Kaul seems mesmerised by the first snowfall in Kashmir.