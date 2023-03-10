Make Your Oscar Predictions!

The Oscar predictions are in.

Surprisingly, the Rediff experts -- Sukanya Verma and Aseem Chhabra -- are quite unanimous in their choices of the main categories, except in the Best Actress in Supporting Role category.

Everything Everywhere All At Once seems to be a favourite; will it really bag the top awards at the Oscars on March 12?

Do *you* predict that too?

Here's a look at the expert predictions in bold. Do send in your predictions too!

Vote for the Best Picture

All Quiet On The Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Vote for the Best Director

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Vote for the Best Actress

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Vote for the Best Actor

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Vote for the Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Sukanya picks: Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Aseem picks: Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Vote for the Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Brendan Gleeson, Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once