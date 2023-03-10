Make Your Oscar Predictions!

The Oscar predictions are in.
Surprisingly, the Rediff experts -- Sukanya Verma and Aseem Chhabra -- are quite unanimous in their choices of the main categories, except in the Best Actress in Supporting Role category.
Everything Everywhere All At Once seems to be a favourite; will it really bag the top awards at the Oscars on March 12?
Do *you* predict that too?
Here's a look at the expert predictions in bold. Do send in your predictions too!
Vote for the Best Picture
All Quiet On The Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
Vote for the Best Director
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
Vote for the Best Actress
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Vote for the Best Actor
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living
Vote for the Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Sukanya picks: Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Aseem picks: Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Vote for the Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Brendan Gleeson, Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once