Maja Ma, Asks Madhuri!

The world of OTT entertainment is getting better and better!

Amazon MiniTV is hosting a mini movie festival of five short films.

The cast were there to celebrate.

And oh, Madhuri Dixit had an announcement to make.

Neha Dhupia stars in Good Morning, a story of a multitasking super mom, produced by Guneet Monga and Achin Jain.

Director Jyoti Kapur Das had earlier made the brilliant short film Chutney, starring Tisca Chopra.

Kirti Kulhari will star in The List opposite Angad Bedi.

Written and directed by debutante Gaurav Dave, the story looks at an urban couple who lead a life devoid of emotions.

RJ Malishka stars in Parde Mein Rehne Do, directed by Heena D’Souza and written by Garima Pura Patiyaalvi and Pranjali Dubey.

She plays a 33 year old woman name Kuhu, who dips her feet in the world of online dating after escaping from an abusive marriage.

Shreya Chaudhary will be seen in Conditions Apply.

Shreya stars opposite Mrinal Dutt (in white), as they play a couple who go to a couples' retreat to heal their broken relationship.

Produced by Guneet Monga and Achin Jain, the film is written and directed by Puja Banerji.

Shriya Pilgaonkar, who starred in the Amazon Prime Video series Guilty Minds, shines in yellow.

Rithvik Dhanjani starred in the short film Arranged, which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Karan Tacker hosted the music show, The Remix, on the digital platform.

Arslan Goni arrives with girlfriend Sussanne Khan.

Madhuri Dixit launched the trailer of her new film Maja Ma, which will stream on Amazon Prime Video on October 6.

It was a delight to see the actor dancing to the Maja Ma song, Boomi Padi, at the launch.

Madhuri plays a middle-class mom with a secret that disrupts her life and her son's marriage.

The film also stars Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Gajraj Rao and Srishti Srivastava.

Produced by Amritpal Singh Bindra, it is directed by Anand Tiwari.