Kareena's Last Few Selfies Of The Year

A few days ago Kareena Kapoor shared glimpses from a family Christmas celebration in London.
Before that Bebo posted a frozen face selfie.
On the last day of the year, Bebo shares heaps of selfies and writes, 'Can't stop, won't stop... last few selfies of the year, see you on the flip side 31-12-2024'.
Bebo, her Saifu and their sons spend New Year's eve in Gstaad, Switzerland, every year.
Bebo is dressed stylishly, but keeping in mind the cold weather.
A sun-kissed picture is a must in a selfie.
A pic from the Frozen Face series.
We bet, no one can pout like Bebo does.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com