Kareena's Last Few Selfies Of The Year

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

A few days ago Kareena Kapoor shared glimpses from a family Christmas celebration in London.

Before that Bebo posted a frozen face selfie.

On the last day of the year, Bebo shares heaps of selfies and writes, 'Can't stop, won't stop... last few selfies of the year, see you on the flip side 31-12-2024'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Bebo, her Saifu and their sons spend New Year's eve in Gstaad, Switzerland, every year.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Bebo is dressed stylishly, but keeping in mind the cold weather.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

A sun-kissed picture is a must in a selfie.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

A pic from the Frozen Face series.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

We bet, no one can pout like Bebo does.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com