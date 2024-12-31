HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Kareena's Last Few Selfies Of The Year

Kareena's Last Few Selfies Of The Year

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 31, 2024 12:38 IST

x

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

A few days ago Kareena Kapoor shared glimpses from a family Christmas celebration in London.

Before that Bebo posted a frozen face selfie.

On the last day of the year, Bebo shares heaps of selfies and writes, 'Can't stop, won't stop... last few selfies of the year, see you on the flip side 31-12-2024'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Bebo, her Saifu and their sons spend New Year's eve in Gstaad, Switzerland, every year.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Bebo is dressed stylishly, but keeping in mind the cold weather.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

A sun-kissed picture is a must in a selfie.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

A pic from the Frozen Face series.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

We bet, no one can pout like Bebo does.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
Share:
 

RELATED STORIES

Kareena-Saif's Christmas Fun
Kareena-Saif's Christmas Fun
Like Kareena's Frozen Face?
Like Kareena's Frozen Face?
PIX: Saif, Kareena holiday in Gstaad
PIX: Saif, Kareena holiday in Gstaad
PIX: Saif-Kareena take Taimur on his first foreign trip!
PIX: Saif-Kareena take Taimur on his first foreign trip!
How Kareena Spent New Year's Eve
How Kareena Spent New Year's Eve

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Vidya Balan's Most Iconic Sari Moments

webstory image 2

Who's Who On The ONOE Panel

webstory image 3

10 Thrilling Recipes For Your New Year Party

VIDEOS

India's first glass bridge over sea opens in Kanniyakumari1:44

India's first glass bridge over sea opens in Kanniyakumari

As 2024 ends, witness the year's last sunrise with breathtaking views1:56

As 2024 ends, witness the year's last sunrise with...

Kangana arrives on 'Bigg Boss 18' sets to promote her film 'Emergency'1:06

Kangana arrives on 'Bigg Boss 18' sets to promote her...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD