Look Who Modi Met!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Narendra Modi/X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met up with legendary actress Vyjayanthimala in Chennai on Monday, March 4, 2024, and shared pictures of their meeting.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Narendra Modi/X

'Glad to have met Vyjayanthimala Ji in Chennai. She has just been conferred the Padma Vibhushan and is admired across India for her exemplary contribution to the world of Indian cinema', Modi tweeted.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hema Malini/Instagram

Hema Malini met Vyjayanthimala at her residence on January 25, and shared a series of pictures.

Vyjayanthimala made her screen debut at the age of 16 with the Tamil film Vaazhkai (1949). Devdas, Sangam, Madhumanti and Naya Daur are some of her iconic films.

On the eve of Republic Day 2024, Vyjayanthimala was conferred with the Padma Vibhushan, the nation's second-highest civilian award.

She twice represented the Congress in the Lok Sabha (winning the Madras South seat in the 1984 and 1989 elections) and in the Rajya Sabha (for a six year term in 1993). Soon after resigning from the Congress in 1999, she joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.