Like Yami's Goa Vibe?

IMAGE: Yami Gautam turns on the charm at the Goa film festival.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram
IMAGE: Did Shraddha Kapoor get her lipstick shade right?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: Keerthy Suresh, who gives a powerful performance in this week's release Saani Kaayidham, goes traditional.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram
IMAGE: Like Lisa Ray's hippie vibe?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Lisa Ray/Instagram
IMAGE: Mallika Sherawat chills in a park in Los Angeles.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mallika Sherawat/Instagram
IMAGE: Sargun Mehta promotes her Punjabi film Saunkan Saunkne.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sargun Mehta/Instagram
IMAGE: 'Orange juice anyone? I normally never drink fruit juice even if it's fresh,' Milind Soman tells us, 'I prefer to eat whole fruits to get all the benefits and waste nothing. I do drink vegetable juice though.'
'Any raw vegetables that can be juiced, spinach, celery, carrot, beetroot and cucumber are my favorite!'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Milind Soman/Instagram