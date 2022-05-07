News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Like Yami's Goa Vibe?

Like Yami's Goa Vibe?

By Rediff Movies
May 07, 2022 13:44 IST
Shraddha sees red... Keerthy prefers traditional... What's Mallika doing in LA?

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Yami Gautam turns on the charm at the Goa film festival.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Did Shraddha Kapoor get her lipstick shade right?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Keerthy Suresh, who gives a powerful performance in this week's release Saani Kaayidham, goes traditional.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Like Lisa Ray's hippie vibe?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Lisa Ray/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Mallika Sherawat chills in a park in Los Angeles.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mallika Sherawat/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sargun Mehta promotes her Punjabi film Saunkan Saunkne.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sargun Mehta/Instagram

 

IMAGE: 'Orange juice anyone? I normally never drink fruit juice even if it's fresh,' Milind Soman tells us, 'I prefer to eat whole fruits to get all the benefits and waste nothing. I do drink vegetable juice though.'
'Any raw vegetables that can be juiced, spinach, celery, carrot, beetroot and cucumber are my favorite!'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Milind Soman/Instagram

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
'What's not to like about a smile?'
Is Jaideep Ahlawat India's Finest Actor?
A R Rahman's Daughter Gets Married
Kohli vs Kane as RCB, SRH scramble for play-off berths
IPL: Delhi aim to solve opening conundrum vs CSK
All state health minsters condemn WHO Covid report
Punjab cops 'held me as if I was a terrorist': Bagga
