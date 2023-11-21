'You won this for all of us'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shefali Shah/Instagram

Shefali Shah and Jim Sarbh congratulated Vir Das on winning an Emmy for Vir Das: Landing.

Taking to Instagram, Shefali posted a picture of Vir and wrote, 'CONGRATULATIONS @virdas. You make us so so so proud.'

Sharing Vir's picture with his Emmy, Shefali wrote, '@virdas U WON THIS FOR ALL OF US.'

Vir shared his Emmy with Derry Girls - Season 3.

Shefali and Jim were nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress and Actor categories.

Shefali was nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress category for her performance in Delhi Crime Season 2 which streamed on Netflix.

Mexian actress Karla Souza won the Emmy for her performance in La Caida.

Jim was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor for his role in Rocket Boys.

Martin Freeman won the Emmy for his performance in The Responder.