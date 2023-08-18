News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Something For All Ages on OTT This Week

Something For All Ages on OTT This Week

By SUKANYA VERMA
August 18, 2023 12:41 IST
Sukanya Verma shares her OTT recommendations.

 

Mask Girl
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Juggling between a dull day job and nocturnal online identity, a woman's insecurity about her looks fuels her provocative impulses as well as bloodthirsty in this thrilling new K-drama.

 

Renfield
Where to watch? Jio Cinema
Language: English

Nicolas Cage has a ball hamming it up as the demanding Dracula even as Nicholas Hoult's titular minion resolves to resign from a life of drudgery.

 

Amala
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

A cop's quest to nab a serial killer with tons of psychological subtext forms the USP of Nishad Ebrahim's mystery.

 

Behind Your Touch
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Korean (with subtitles)

She's a vet with psychic gifts. He's a moody detective. The inevitable happens when they combine talents to solve crimes in their small-town.

 

Guns & Gulaabs
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Hindi

Set in the 1990s, director duo Raj & DK's signature wit colours this slice-of-crime involving drug cartels and a curious mix of cops, crooks and common man.

 

Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Where to watch? Jio Cinema
Language: English

Shazam and gang continue their super-powered shenanigans in their mission to retrieve the wizard's staff from the Daughters of Atlas.

 

O Saathiya
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

A young couple's romance goes through its shares of ups and downs over the course of teenage and adulting.

 

Taali
Where to watch? Jio Cinema
Language: Hindi

Sushmita Sen makes a sincere effort to capture the trials and tribulations of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant in this six-part Web series.

 

AP Dhillon: First of a Kind
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English, Hindi

Acquaint yourself with the global accomplishments of Punjabi hip-hop sensation AP Dhillon in Amazon's heavily promoted docu-series.

 

Abar Proloy
Where to watch? ZEE5
Language: Bengali (with subtitles)

The ever-so talented Saswata Chatterjee plays a daredevil cop in pursuit of a criminal running a human trafficking ring in the 10-part police procedural.

 

Depp VS Heard
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English

The ugly divorce between Hollywood actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is duly documented for your voyeuristic pleasure.

 

I Have Electric Dreams
Where to watch? Mubi
Language: Spanish (with subtitles)

Costa Rican film-maker Valentina Maurel's award-winning feature explores family dynamics through the prism of a teenage girl's sexual awakening.

 

Dungeons And Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English

Inspired from the classic tabletop game, Dungeons And Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is an epic heist with a fun dose of rakish thieves, motley sidekicks and a sought after relic.

 

Women Talking
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English

Sarah Polley's powerful drama featuring a fine collection of female actors offers an unflinching look at the exploitative patterns of patriarchy and violence against women.

 

The Monkey King
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English

Oh look, there's something for kids too! A lively mythological animation where a feisty, full-of-himself monkey wielding a magical stick embarks on a dangerous, demons-busting adventure.

 

Harlan Coben's Shelter
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English

Harlan Coben's Shelter is based on Harlan Coben's bestseller young adult novels in the Shelter series about a boy's coming-of-age while coping with personal trauma and engaging in mystery solving pursuits alongside friends.

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
