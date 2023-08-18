Something For All Ages on OTT This Week

Sukanya Verma shares her OTT recommendations.

Mask Girl

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Juggling between a dull day job and nocturnal online identity, a woman's insecurity about her looks fuels her provocative impulses as well as bloodthirsty in this thrilling new K-drama.

Renfield

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: English

Nicolas Cage has a ball hamming it up as the demanding Dracula even as Nicholas Hoult's titular minion resolves to resign from a life of drudgery.

Amala

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

A cop's quest to nab a serial killer with tons of psychological subtext forms the USP of Nishad Ebrahim's mystery.

Behind Your Touch

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

She's a vet with psychic gifts. He's a moody detective. The inevitable happens when they combine talents to solve crimes in their small-town.

Guns & Gulaabs

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Set in the 1990s, director duo Raj & DK's signature wit colours this slice-of-crime involving drug cartels and a curious mix of cops, crooks and common man.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: English

Shazam and gang continue their super-powered shenanigans in their mission to retrieve the wizard's staff from the Daughters of Atlas.

O Saathiya

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

A young couple's romance goes through its shares of ups and downs over the course of teenage and adulting.

Taali

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: Hindi

Sushmita Sen makes a sincere effort to capture the trials and tribulations of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant in this six-part Web series.

AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English, Hindi

Acquaint yourself with the global accomplishments of Punjabi hip-hop sensation AP Dhillon in Amazon's heavily promoted docu-series.

Abar Proloy

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Bengali (with subtitles)

The ever-so talented Saswata Chatterjee plays a daredevil cop in pursuit of a criminal running a human trafficking ring in the 10-part police procedural.

Depp VS Heard

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

The ugly divorce between Hollywood actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is duly documented for your voyeuristic pleasure.

I Have Electric Dreams

Where to watch? Mubi

Language: Spanish (with subtitles)

Costa Rican film-maker Valentina Maurel's award-winning feature explores family dynamics through the prism of a teenage girl's sexual awakening.

Dungeons And Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Inspired from the classic tabletop game, Dungeons And Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is an epic heist with a fun dose of rakish thieves, motley sidekicks and a sought after relic.

Women Talking

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Sarah Polley's powerful drama featuring a fine collection of female actors offers an unflinching look at the exploitative patterns of patriarchy and violence against women.

The Monkey King

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Oh look, there's something for kids too! A lively mythological animation where a feisty, full-of-himself monkey wielding a magical stick embarks on a dangerous, demons-busting adventure.

Harlan Coben's Shelter

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Harlan Coben's Shelter is based on Harlan Coben's bestseller young adult novels in the Shelter series about a boy's coming-of-age while coping with personal trauma and engaging in mystery solving pursuits alongside friends.