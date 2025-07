Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika Arora sure knows how to rock a pink bikini.

The diva posted pictures of her holiday in Sicily and Tuscany, where she stayed out of the water and let the sun play with her instead.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika shows off her stripes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika recently told us that she 'accidentally' fell in love with...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Soaking up the sun by the pool.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Against the deep blues.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Playing hide and seek with the sun.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff