HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Priyanka's Bikini Birthday Holiday

Priyanka's Bikini Birthday Holiday

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

July 21, 2025 11:48 IST

x

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nick Jonas/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 43rd birthday on July 18 with a kiss in the Bahamas.

Nick Jonas was happy to oblige!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nick Jonas/Instagram

Another romantic moment.

Nick writes, 'Nothing brings me more joy in this life than celebrating you @priyankachopra happy birthday my love.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

Priyanka strikes a pose and we can't look away.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

Priyanka knows how to make the 40s look hot.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

See what we mean?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

We love Priyanka's bikini wardrobe.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

She has them in all colours!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

Malti Marie joins her gorgeous parents.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

Lady in red.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

Rocking a maroon knitted dress.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

Nick watches his girls play on the beach.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

Selfie time.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

'Winning at life. Grateful. Thank you all for the birthday wishes, messages and calls. My heart is full,' writes Priyanka.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

As her trip comes to an end she writes, 'Dream, bye bye to the best birthday trip/summer vacation ever!'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Why Priyanka is UNSTOPPABLE!
Why Priyanka is UNSTOPPABLE!
In Pix: The Beautiful Life of Priyanka Chopra
In Pix: The Beautiful Life of Priyanka Chopra
When Priyanka Chopra was an American teenager
When Priyanka Chopra was an American teenager
Priyanka's First Modelling Shoot
Priyanka's First Modelling Shoot
What Priyanka's Life Looks Like
What Priyanka's Life Looks Like

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Air Fryer Potato Rolls: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

8 Of The World's Best Airports

webstory image 3

Thomson Mini LED TVs Now Available

VIDEOS

Jaishankar recalls UPSC journey, says interview was on the day Emergency was revoked4:18

Jaishankar recalls UPSC journey, says interview was on...

Dhankar extends birthday greetings to Kharge2:54

Dhankar extends birthday greetings to Kharge

Long queues of devotees at Kashi Vishwanath Temple for Sawan's 2nd Monday prayers1:18

Long queues of devotees at Kashi Vishwanath Temple for...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD