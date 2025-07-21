Priyanka's Bikini Birthday Holiday

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nick Jonas/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 43rd birthday on July 18 with a kiss in the Bahamas.

Nick Jonas was happy to oblige!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nick Jonas/Instagram

Another romantic moment.

Nick writes, 'Nothing brings me more joy in this life than celebrating you @priyankachopra happy birthday my love.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

Priyanka strikes a pose and we can't look away.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

Priyanka knows how to make the 40s look hot.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

See what we mean?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

We love Priyanka's bikini wardrobe.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

She has them in all colours!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

Malti Marie joins her gorgeous parents.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

Lady in red.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

Rocking a maroon knitted dress.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

Nick watches his girls play on the beach.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

Selfie time.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

'Winning at life. Grateful. Thank you all for the birthday wishes, messages and calls. My heart is full,' writes Priyanka.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

As her trip comes to an end she writes, 'Dream, bye bye to the best birthday trip/summer vacation ever!'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff