Priyanka's Bikini Birthday Holiday

Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 43rd birthday on July 18 with a kiss in the Bahamas.
Nick Jonas was happy to oblige!
Another romantic moment.
Nick writes, 'Nothing brings me more joy in this life than celebrating you @priyankachopra happy birthday my love.'
Priyanka strikes a pose and we can't look away.
Priyanka knows how to make the 40s look hot.
See what we mean?
We love Priyanka's bikini wardrobe.
She has them in all colours!
Malti Marie joins her gorgeous parents.
Lady in red.
Rocking a maroon knitted dress.
Nick watches his girls play on the beach.
Selfie time.
'Winning at life. Grateful. Thank you all for the birthday wishes, messages and calls. My heart is full,' writes Priyanka.
As her trip comes to an end she writes, 'Dream, bye bye to the best birthday trip/summer vacation ever!'
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff