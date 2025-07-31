HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Like Kiara-Hrithik's Chemistry In War 2? VOTE!

Like Kiara-Hrithik's Chemistry In War 2? VOTE!

July 31, 2025 15:09 IST

Not just hard core action, War 2 has some groovy romance between Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani too, and the world gets to see that in the film's newly released song, Aavan Jaavan.

 

The team behind the chartbuster song Kesariya from Brahmastra reunites for Aavan Jaavan.

Take a bow, Composer Pritam, Lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya and Singer Arijit Singh.

While War was helmed by Hrithik's Bang Bang Director Siddharth Anand, the sequel has Brahmastra Director Ayan Mukerji calling the shots.

War 2 releases on August 14.

Like Kiara And Hrithik's Chemistry In War 2? VOTE!

REDIFF MOVIES
