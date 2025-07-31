Like Kiara-Hrithik's Chemistry In War 2? VOTE!

Not just hard core action, War 2 has some groovy romance between Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani too, and the world gets to see that in the film's newly released song, Aavan Jaavan.

The team behind the chartbuster song Kesariya from Brahmastra reunites for Aavan Jaavan.

Take a bow, Composer Pritam, Lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya and Singer Arijit Singh.

While War was helmed by Hrithik's Bang Bang Director Siddharth Anand, the sequel has Brahmastra Director Ayan Mukerji calling the shots.

War 2 releases on August 14.

