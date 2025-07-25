Like the War 2 trailer? VOTE!

Yash Raj Films' War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, promises an action-packed cinematic experience.

The sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War has been generating significant buzz since its teaser release earlier this year.

The trailer appears to be a perfect mix of action, emotion and romance.

It starts with a heartfelt monologue from Hrithik Roshan, narrating his decision to live his life as a 'nameless, faceless shadow' to protect the nation.

It is immediately followed by Jr NTR's narration in which he strives to 'fight the battles of the nation which no one else can', signifying his true love for the nation.

Kiara Advani looks gorgeous -- as well as dangerous -- in the trailer. She's seen romancing with Hrithik Roshan while kicking and headbutting him in the very next scene.

War 2 narrates the tale of two soldiers, who are at each other's throats due to their contrasting ideologies towards patriotism.

Director Ayan Mukerji has left no stone unturned when it comes to filming the action scenes.

From shooting the action scenes on the roof of a moving train to a clash between Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan in an ice cave, the War 2 trailer appears to tick all the boxes of a Bollywood action thriller.

