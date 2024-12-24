Like Kareena's Frozen Face?

Shriya enjoys family time... Aahana meets Ranveer Singh... Trisha falls in love again...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor gives everyone a glimpse of her 'frozen face series' from her winter vacation.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

Shriya Saran shares a loved-up picture with husband Andrei Koscheev and daughter Radha and writes, 'Cherishing precious moments with my little one and the love of my life -- family time at its best!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra gets an opportunity to hug Ranveer Singh in Amritsar and she writes, 'It truly is a happy Christmas! From college to present date! You're truly a star @ranveersingh!! What a remarkable journey you've had and you're still the same boy dil se! More power to you mere sher You're always in my dua.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalki Koechlin/Instagram

Kalki Koechlin takes a selfie with partner Guy Hershberg in Japan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aadar Jain/Instagram

Aadar Jain wishes fiance Alekha Advani on her birthday in Thailand.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shalini Pandey/Instagram

Shalini Pandey spends a 'whole day' being 'mesmerised' in Abu Dhabi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Trisha Krishnan/Instagram

Trisha Krishnan shares a picture from Pattaya beach and writes, 'There's never been a city or a country that I've been to that I haven't fallen a lil bit in love with or left a lil bit of my heart at Guess my soul wasn't ever meant to be in one place.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

Mithila Palkar up close.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sandeepa Dhar/Instagram

Sandeepa Dhar explores Bikaner and sends us an update: 'Art, Architecture & ALL the snacks! Bikaner spoilt us with its beauty and flavours -- swipe till the end for the ultimate bhujia bite & Bikaneri Rasgulla's!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram

Kajal Aggarwal gears up for the New Year with husband Gautam Kitchlu and son Neil and writes, 'As this year comes to a close, I can't help but feel a mix of gratitude and relief -- like surviving a reality show where the challenges were mostly self-inflicted. But in all seriousness, I'm thankful for the lessons learned, the laughs shared, and the moments that didn't quite go as planned but somehow worked out better than expected.

'To the people who have been there through my best ideas and my 'what was I thinking?' moments, I'm truly grateful. Life may not have gone according to my meticulous plans (spoiler: it never does), but it's been a year of growth, humour, and unexpected wins.

'Here's to the lessons we didn't want to learn, the surprises we didn't see coming, and the friends who stuck around through it all. Bring on next year -- just please, no more plot twists. #2025.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tisca Chopra/Instagram

Tisca Chopra enjoys 'sweater weather' in Kashmir.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajakta Koli/Instagram

'Why would you want to fall in love just once?' wonders Prajakta Koli.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com