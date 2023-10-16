Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Shetty/Instagram

Lady Singham is here!

Rohit Shetty unveiled a new avatar of Deepika Padukone on the first day of Navratri.

'NAARI SITA KA BHI ROOP HAI AUR DURGA KA BHI... MEET THE MOST BRUTAL AND VIOLENT OFFICER OF OUR COP UNIVERSE... SHAKTI SHETTY... MY LADY SINGHAM... DEEPIKA PADUKONE,' Rohit, who worked wiith Deepika in the Shah Rukh Khan hit, Chennai Express posted.

Shakti Shetty is the first lady cop in Rohit Shetty's cop universe, and makes it look so much better already!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Shetty/Instagram

While the Internet couldn't get enough of Deepika's new look, hubby Ranveer Singh -- no surprises here -- cheered the loudest.

'Re Deva!!!! AALI RE AALI !!!!!!!!!!!!!' Ranveer shrieked in typical Bambaiya lingo.

Ranveer will make a special appearance in the film as Simmba, his titular character from Rohit's blockbuster Simmba from his cop universe.

Singham Again, also stars Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan and will release on Independence Day 2024. It will see competition from Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2.

Singham Again will also feature a cameo from Akshay Kumar as Sooryavanshi from Rohit's hit Sooryavanshi.

Rohit launched his cop universe with Singham in 2011, following it with Singham 2 in 2014.

Like Deepika's Shakti Shetty look? VOTE!