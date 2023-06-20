'Dating has changed so much with apps'

'Nobody is telling you, 'Oh, my God, you are 30 and you are not married!'.'

In Jee Karda, Anya Singh, Sayan Banerjee and Samvedna Suwalka bring us a story of dating, love, romance and marriage.

So what are their views on this?

"I have not even taken my friend's phone and seen a dating app because it's a very bizarre concept for me."

There are many more confessions, and Rediff.com Contributor Mohnish Singh takes note.

Tell us something about Jee Karda.

Anya Singh: It's a very binge-worthy show, a light show, about friends and adulthood.

Once you become an adult, you realise that the problems your friends face are different. It's not the same for all.

This is a story of friendship and how your friends help you through most of your troubles in life.

Samvedna Suwalka: And sometimes also put you in trouble (laughs).

Sayan Banerjee: Jee Karda is very relatable. It's about seven friends.

A lot of us were brought up on Dil Chahta Hai, you know. Every one of us connected to the film and its three characters. I feel Jee Karda also has that potential.

It's the story of today's times, about our generation, about the next generation, the problems of this generation and the times we live in.

Anya, your character in the series is trying to find someone on a dating app. Have you ever used a dating app in real life?

Anya Singh: No, I have not. I have not even taken my friend's phone and seen a dating app because it's a very bizarre concept for me.

Having said that, it is a personal choice.

It's not that there is any judgment here, but just looking at people's faces and being like, 'Oh, yeah. Oh, no,' that doesn't work for me.

I put personality at the top; looks don't really matter.

The show is about marriage. How do you think marriage is relevant in today's times and age?

Anya Singh: Every relationship is changing, not just marriage.

Every equation is so different, whether it comes to dating or anything else.

Dating has also changed so much with apps and social media.

Because we live in a big city, there isn't much pressure.

Nobody is telling you, 'Oh, my God, you are 30 and you are not married!'

Parents are more accepting of the fact that you should get married for the right reasons, not because society wants you to.

Parents today also want their children to be happy because you have seen divorce play out quite a bit in the last few years.

Samvedna Suwalka: Of course, marriage is still relevant.

It's been a pretty old institution and has survived.

There was a time when you had to get married at a certain age and there were a lot of arranged marriages.

It's not that it doesn't happen now, but now, parents themselves tell you to choose a partner.

Sayan Banerjee: Marriage will always be relevant.

It will keep evolving.

Today, yes, people get married, but you also have a lot of divorces, and if you ask why, the answer is that compatibility has become a very important word.

If two people are not comfortable with each other, it is not going to work.

Tolerance levels have gone down.

But you also have marriages that last.

What has been your best or worst date?

Anya Singh: My worst date was when I went on a date to get over someone.

I think my relationship had just ended and I went on a date and this man looked at me and was like, 'There is something wrong with your energy, are you okay?'

I just started howling and I was like, 'No, I am not and I need a hug.'

That was extremely embarrassing and boring at the same time.

I was a mess that day.

Samvedna Suwalka: I think my best date has to be back in medical college. We used to study a lot the whole week and then on a Saturday night, we used to go to this place in Pune where we would have Chicken Tandoori and then for dessert, we used to get this Chocolate Mousse. That was our routine.

I used to go out with my then-boyfriend and it used to be beautiful.

It was very basic and we used to travel all the way just to have Chicken Tandoori and Chocolate Mousse.

Sayan Banerjee: The one that comes to mind is when I was working in Bangalore. There was a girl from a different city and we were in touch.

Suddenly she surprises me by coming to Bangalore to meet me. We had never met in person and she lands up in the city and calls me up and says, 'Hey, you know, I am here, what are you doing in the evening?'

She completely threw me off, but I was like, 'Yeah, absolutely.'

I think that was the longest first 15-20 minutes of my life because it was just in silence. I had nothing to talk to her about and we were just looking at each other for 25 minutes.

It was painful.