Rediff.com  » Movies » Kriti's MOST CHALLENGING Role So Far

Kriti's MOST CHALLENGING Role So Far

By REDIFF MOVIES
August 23, 2023 11:29 IST
Kriti Sanon takes us to the sets of her new film Do Patti and shares pictures from the first day of the shoot.

'Day1 of shoot for me on #DoPatti. Time to Reinvent! Wearing 2 caps this time. Actor-Producer. Lots of Blue Butterflies dancing in my stomach as I start this very special journey,' she writes, referring to her production house, Blue Butterfly Films.

'Probably my MOST challenging role so far.. a story that touched me so deeply that it had to be the first for @bluebutterflyfilmsofficial! #DoPatti Lets make a film we are proud of! Lets create magic!!'

Also starring Kajol, Do Patti is a thriller set in north India.

Do Patti is co-produced by writer Kanika Dhillon's Kathha Pictures, and she has written this film too.

Slated to stream on Netflix, the film is directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi.

Kanika has written films like Kedarnath, Manmarziyaan, Haseen Dilruba, Rashmi Rocket, Guilty.

 

Kajol and Kriti had previously worked together in Rohit Shetty's 2015 romantic drama film Dilwale, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Varun Dhawan.

All Photographs: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

REDIFF MOVIES
