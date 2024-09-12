Kriti's Go-To For Feeling Stronger

Keerthy is ready to promote Raghu Thatha... What's Aahana doing in Turkiye?... Nimrat prays to Ganesha...
'Today was so exhausting but I feel oh-so-good! I feel strong! I feel powerful! And I feel tired. But it's worth it! Suna hai #yogasehoga toh try kar rahi hoon! What's your go-to to feel better and stronger!?' asks Kriti Kharbanda.
Nushrratt Bharuccha wears a floral Anarkali set from Designer Gopi Vaid's upcoming collection, Bageecha.
Manushi Chhillar, lost in thought.
Parineeti Chopra enjoys a cuppa.
Nimrat Kaur visits the GSB Seva Mandal's Ganpati pandal in Mumbai, which Aishwarya Rai Bachchan visited a couple of days earlier.
Mithila Palkar celebrates the Gaurabai festival with Prajakta Koli.
Raveena Tandon is 'always the happiest alongside the green.. a patch of love and nature in a concrete jungle.'
Sayani Gupta, who has a cameo in the Web series Call Me Bae, promotes the show.
Alaya F updates us on her 'life lately': 'Finally got my feet to touch my head in scorpion, lots of painful (but rewarding) stretching, setting new goals, eating clean, beautiful views and positive thoughts.'
Shweta Tiwari ready to shoot the chat show Aapka Apna Zakir, which hosts quirky news debates and candid conversations.
Aahana Kumra's impulsive photoshoot in Turkiye.
Keerthy Suresh is ready to promote her Tamil film Raghu Thatha.
Divya Khossla will be seen next in Hero Heeroine.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com