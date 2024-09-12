Kriti's Go-To For Feeling Stronger

Keerthy is ready to promote Raghu Thatha... What's Aahana doing in Turkiye?... Nimrat prays to Ganesha...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

'Today was so exhausting but I feel oh-so-good! I feel strong! I feel powerful! And I feel tired. But it's worth it! Suna hai #yogasehoga toh try kar rahi hoon! What's your go-to to feel better and stronger!?' asks Kriti Kharbanda.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

Nushrratt Bharuccha wears a floral Anarkali set from Designer Gopi Vaid's upcoming collection, Bageecha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chillar/Instagram

Manushi Chhillar, lost in thought.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Parineeti Chopra enjoys a cuppa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

Nimrat Kaur visits the GSB Seva Mandal's Ganpati pandal in Mumbai, which Aishwarya Rai Bachchan visited a couple of days earlier.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

Mithila Palkar celebrates the Gaurabai festival with Prajakta Koli.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena Tandon is 'always the happiest alongside the green.. a patch of love and nature in a concrete jungle.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

Sayani Gupta, who has a cameo in the Web series Call Me Bae, promotes the show.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

Alaya F updates us on her 'life lately': 'Finally got my feet to touch my head in scorpion, lots of painful (but rewarding) stretching, setting new goals, eating clean, beautiful views and positive thoughts.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shweta Tiwari/Instagram

Shweta Tiwari ready to shoot the chat show Aapka Apna Zakir, which hosts quirky news debates and candid conversations.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra's impulsive photoshoot in Turkiye.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kreethy Suresh/Instagram

Keerthy Suresh is ready to promote her Tamil film Raghu Thatha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divya Khossla/Instagram

Divya Khossla will be seen next in Hero Heeroine.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com